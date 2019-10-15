IN BRIEF: SCOTUS seeks administration’s views on scope of employment-rights law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled interest in a workplace-discrimination case, calling for the views of the solicitor general on whether a federal civil rights law applies to workplace conditions or only to “ultimate employment decisions” that affect hiring, firing, promotions, compensation and leave.

Electrician David Peterson, who is black, alleges that his supervisor at Linear Controls Inc assigned five black workers to “outside” posts on an oil platform off the coast of Louisiana for 11 days in July 2015, while assigning five white co-workers to “inside” posts in air-conditioned spaces.

