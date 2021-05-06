Office space provider Workspace says businesses returning to its centres

May 6 (Reuters) - British office space provider Workspace Group said on Thursday customer utilisation of its business centres has risen, reaching 20% of pre-pandemic levels by end-March and 30% by end-April as coronavirus-related restrictions ease.

“Despite the government lockdown, new customer demand picked up strongly through the fourth quarter, with average monthly enquiries of 910 and average monthly lettings of 111,” the company said in a business update. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)