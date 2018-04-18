FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 18, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Swiss Re to insure $500 mln in IFC infrastructure loans-IFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - A unit of Swiss Re will insure up to $500 million in infrastructure loans to emerging markets made by the International Finance Corporation, the IFC said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions will insure credit risk on loans under the IFC’s Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program, bringing the programme’s total lending capacity to $7 billion, the IFC said in a statement.

The IFC, a sister organisation to the World Bank, focuses on the private sector.

Other major insurers including AXA, Allianz and Munich Re have also made commitments to the programme, which launched in 2013.

“Building sustainable infrastructure is essential to fight poverty and boost shared prosperity,” said IFC Vice President and Treasurer Jingdong Hua, adding that the arrangement with Swiss Re “will help bring reliable power, water, transport and telecommunications where they are urgently needed.” (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.