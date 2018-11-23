Osaka wins vote to hold 2025 World Expo fair

(Removes word “hold” from headline)

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese city of Osaka will host the 2025 World Expo, after beating Yekaterinburg in Russia and Baku in Azerbaijan in a vote to host the fair.

Members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris held a ballot on Friday after representatives from the three candidate cities made final presentations of their proposals earlier in the day.

The World Expo events, which cost millions of dollars/euros to prepare and last up to six months, can help shine a spotlight on host cities, drawing visitors from home and abroad.