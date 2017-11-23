WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/9 PM ET

(Corrects time in headline)

TOP STORIES

“The people have spoken,” says Zimbabwe’s new leader

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa tells a cheering crowd in Harare that the country is entering a new stage of democracy following Robert Mugabe’s removal as president after nearly four decades in power. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 805 words)

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison

THE HAGUE - A U.N. tribunal convicts former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentences him to life in prison. (WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Toby Sterling, Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch, 1,258 words)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri shelves his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 839 words)

Uber breach, cover-up trigger government probes around the globe

TORONTO - Governments around the globe launch investigations into Uber Technologies Inc after the company disclosed it had covered up a breach that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing firm. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville, 818 words)

ASIA

Facing graft probe, Pakistan finance minister relieved of duties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been relieved of his duties, local media say, following speculation about his future after he failed to appear in court to answer corruption charges. (PAKISTAN-FINMIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Asif Shahzad, 233 words)

U.S. calls Myanmar moves against Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’

WASHINGTON - The United States calls the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya population “ethnic cleansing” and threatens targeted sanctions against those responsible for what it calls “horrendous atrocities.” (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA (UPDATE 5), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom, 760 words)

EUROPE

Italy’s Berlusconi takes fight against ban from office to European court

STRASBOURG - Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi argue at the European Court of Human Rights against his ban from holding public office, hoping for a green light that will allow him to run for prime minister at Italy’s election early next year. (ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Gilbert Reilhac, 550 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi-led coalition to reopen Yemen’s Hodeidah port, Sanaa airport for aid

DUBAI - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen says it will allow humanitarian aid access through Yemen’s port of Hodeidah and United Nations flights to the capital Sanaa, more than two weeks after blockading the country. (YEMEN-SECURITY/AID (UPDATE 1), moved, 435 words)

Putin wins backing from Iran, Turkey for new Syria peace push

SOCHI - Russia’s Vladimir Putin wins the backing of Turkey and Iran to host a Syrian peace congress, taking the central role in a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war all but won by Moscow’s ally, President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Stephen Kalin, 897 words)

Palestinian factions agree to hold general election by end-2018

GAZA/CAIRO - Palestinian factions, including rival groups Hamas and Fatah, have agreed to hold a general election by the end of 2018, a joint statement by several groups says following talks in Cairo. (PALESTINIANS-TALKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Nadine Awadalla, 347 words)

UNITED STATES

Facebook to let users see if they ‘liked’ Russian accounts

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc says it will build a web page to allow users to see which Russian propaganda accounts they have liked or followed, after U.S. lawmakers demanded that the social network be more open about the reach of the accounts. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FACEBOOK, moved, by David Ingram, 399 words)

AMERICAS

Search for missing Argentine submarine reaches ‘critical phase’

MAR DEL PLATA/BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week has reached a “critical phase” as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman says. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Walter Bianchi and Nicolás Misculin, 700 words)

ENVIRONMENT

The future looks bright: light pollution rises on a global scale

WASHINGTON - The world is getting brighter, but scientists say that may not be a good thing. Earth’s artificially lit outdoor surface at night grew by about 2 percent annually in brightness and area from 2012 to 2016, underscoring concern about the ecological effects of light pollution. (SCIENCE-LIGHT/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words)