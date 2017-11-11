WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

EXCLUSIVE-Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO -sources

NEW YORK - Rupert Murdoch telephoned AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson twice in past six months and talked about cable network CNN, sources briefed on matter tell Reuters. (CNN-MURDOCH/ (UPDATE 3, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 447 words)

Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

DANANG - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin chat as they walk together for the “family photograph” at the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam. (APEC-SUMMIT/USA-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Steve Holland, 300 words)

Deficit worries complicate path for U.S. Republican tax cuts

WASHINGTON - Unease among Republicans about massive increase in federal deficit could complicate passage of two tax-cut bills working their way through U.S. Congress, endangering President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority. (USA-TAX/ (PIX), moved, by David Morgan, 638 words)

Flynn lawyer denies reports of quid pro quo plan to deliver cleric to Turkey

WASHINGTON - The lawyer for former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn labels as “outrageous” and “false” media reports suggesting his client may have been involved in an alleged plan to seize a Muslim cleric and deliver him to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, 585 words)

ASIA

TPP trade deal advances without United States

DANANG - Countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal agree on the core elements to move ahead without the United States, officials say, after last minute resistance from Canada raised new doubts about its survival. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Mai Nguyen, 514 words)

Australian MP resigns over dual nationality in new blow for government

SYDNEY - Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he will not call a general election after a citizenship crisis claims another member of parliament, leaving his government clinging to power with the support of two independents. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Alison Bevege, 375 words)

China shopping festival smashes record at halfway mark

SHANGHAI - Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, said its Singles’ Day sales surged past last year’s total just after midday Saturday, hitting a record $18 billion, pointing to a likely giant haul for the world’s biggest shopping event. (SINGLES-DAY/ALIBABA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 686 words)

China faces historic corruption battle, ruling party’s new graft buster says

SHANGHAI - China must win its battle against corruption or face being erased by history, its new top graft buster says in an editorial, underscoring the ruling Communist Party’s focus on eliminating corrupt behaviour. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 391 words)

UNITED STATES

Republican establishment bails on Alabama candidate after sex allegations

Republican Senate campaign wing cuts fund-raising ties with Roy Moore, party’s U.S. Senate nominee in Alabama, latest sign that Republican establishment is abandoning his campaign after sexual misconduct allegations upend seemingly one-sided race. (USA-CONGRESS/MOORE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax, 702 words)

Investigators probe Trump knowledge of campaign’s Russia dealings - sources

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has questioned Sam Clovis, co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s election campaign, to determine if Trump or top aides knew of the extent of the campaign team’s contacts with Russia, two sources familiar with the investigation say. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-INVESTIGATION, moved, by Mark Hosenball and John Walcott, 528 words)

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct, entertainment outlets cut ties

LOS ANGELES - U.S. comedian Louis C.K. admits allegations against him by several women of sexual misconduct are true and apologizes for his actions. (PEOPLE-LOUIS CK/ (UPDATE 7, TV, PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy, 559 words)

AMERICAS

Blooming U.S. business interest in Cuba wilts under Trump

HAVANA - Packed into remote corner of a pavilion, just 13 U.S. companies take stands at Cuba’s sprawling trade fair, in sign of how firms’ interest in doing business on island dwindles in first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. (CUBA-USA/TRADE (FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 890 words)

EUROPE

Brexit never? Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May should stop misleading voters and admit that Brexit can be avoided if Britain decides unilaterally to scrap divorce talks, man who drafted Article 50 of Lisbon Treaty says. (BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50 (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew MacAskill, 642 words)

German parties see momentum in coalition talks despite lingering divisions

BERLIN - German parties cite progress after three weeks of talks about three-way coalition, with their leaders due to thrash out remaining differences over transport and climate Sunday. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal, 497 words)

AFRICA

EXCLUSIVE-South Sudan’s government using food as weapon of war -U.N. report

UNITED NATIONS - South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s government is using food as weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas, U.N. sanctions monitors tell Security Council in confidential report seen by Reuters. (SOUTHSUDAN-SECURITY/UN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 569 words)