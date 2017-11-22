WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Russia’s Putin hosts Assad in fresh drive for Syria peace deal

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for three hours of talks to lay the groundwork for a new push by Moscow to end Syria’s conflict now that Islamic State’s territory is overrun. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Katya Golubkova and Tom Perry, 975 words)

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule

HARARE - Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe’s president a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 9, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 904 words)

U.S. diplomats accuse Tillerson of breaking child soldiers law

WASHINGTON - A group of about a dozen U.S. State Department officials have taken the unusual step of formally accusing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of violating a federal law designed to stop foreign militaries from enlisting child soldiers, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters. (USA-TILLERSON/CHILDSOLDIERS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jason Szep and Matt Spetalnick, 1,310 words)

German political grandees press parties to compromise for stability

BERLIN - Two veteran allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel appeal to Germany’s parties to strike a compromise and form a stable government that could drag Europe’s biggest economy out of a political impasse. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber, 696 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-POLITICS/STEINMEIER (PIX), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 575 words

- GERMANY-POLITICS/EUROPE (ANALYSIS, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin, 851 words

ASIA

N. Korea defector regains consciousness, video shows getaway under fire

SEOUL - North Korean border guards were only steps behind a fellow soldier when they opened fire and one briefly crossed the border pursuing the wounded defector as he dashed to South Korea, a video released by the U.N. Command in Seoul shows. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTION (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Haejin Choi and Josh Smith, 889 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/USA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Joel Schectman and David Brunnstrom, 535 words

Ninth Australian lawmaker quits as citizenship crisis widens

SYDNEY - A ninth Australian lawmaker quits parliament after discovering she is a dual national, the latest casualty in a widening constitutional crisis that has already cost the government its majority. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 372 words)

EUROPE

UK government averts Brexit rebellion, giving ground on EU rights plan

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government averts a rebellion in parliament over plans to ditch the European Union’s Charter of Fundamental Rights, promising to review its approach and make changes if needed. (BRITAIN-EU/BILL (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James, 490 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska, 764 words

MIDDLE EAST

Hariri back in Lebanon for first time since quitting as PM

BEIRUT - Saad al-Hariri returns to Beirut for the first time since he resigned as prime minister in a statement delivered from Saudi Arabia that plunged Lebanon into crisis. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3), by Tom Perry and Laila Bassam, 675 words)

+ See also:

- LEBANON-SECURITY/ARMY (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, 521 words

- LEBANON-CRISIS/EGYPT (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Ali Abdelaty, 342 words

- LEBANON-POLITICS/INDEPENDENCE (PIX, TV), moved, 720 words

Iraq to declare final victory over Islamic State after desert campaign

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says Islamic State has been defeated from a military perspective but he will only declare final victory after IS militants are routed in the desert. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ABADI (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 411 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/ROUHANI-ISLAMIC STATE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Babak Dehghanpisheh, 744 words

- MIDEAST CRISIS/IRAQ-ATTACKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mustafa Mahmoud, 163 words

AFRICA

Suicide bomber kills 50 in Nigeria in mosque attack

YOLA - A suicide bomber kills at least 50 people in northeastern Nigeria in an attack on a mosque which bore the hallmarks of a faction of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. (NIGERIA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Percy Dabang and Ardo Hazzad, 436 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump defends Senate candidate Moore despite misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump defends embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying the Alabama Republican had denied allegations of sexual misconduct and emphasizing that he did not want Moore’s Democratic opponent to win. (USA-TRUMP/MOORE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jeff Mason, 684 words)

Uber paid hackers to cover up massive data breach

Uber Technologies Inc paid hackers $100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed the personal information of about 57 million accounts of the ride-service provider, the company says. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved, by Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville, 789 words)

AMERICAS

NAFTA talks hit wall as Mexico, Canada push back on U.S. demands

MEXICO CITY - The United States, Mexico and Canada fail to resolve any major differences in a fifth round of talks to rework the NAFTA trade deal, drawing a swift complaint from the Trump administration that the lack of progress could doom the process. (TRADE-NAFTA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera, 828 words)

+ See also:

- TRADE-NAFTA/USA, moved, 122 words

- TRADE-NAFTA/TRUMP-OPTIONS, moved, by David Lawder, 633 words