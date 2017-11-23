WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

(Corrects time in headline)

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

“The people have spoken,” says Zimbabwe’s new leader

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa tells a cheering crowd in Harare that the country is entering a new stage of democracy following Robert Mugabe’s removal as president after nearly four decades in power. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 805 words)

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison

THE HAGUE - A U.N. tribunal convicts former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentences him to life in prison. (WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Toby Sterling, Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch, 1,258 words)

+ See also:

- WARCRIMES-MLADIC/SREBRENICA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Maja Zuvela, 663 words

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri shelves his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 839 words)

Uber breach, cover-up trigger government probes around the globe

TORONTO - Governments around the globe launch investigations into Uber Technologies Inc after the company disclosed it had covered up a breach that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing firm. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville, 818 words)

ASIA

PNG police order protesting asylum seekers out of Australian-run camp

SYDNEY - Papua New Guinea police seal off an officially shuttered Australian-run detention camp and order asylum seekers occupying it to leave as they confiscated food and water the men had stockpiled, asylum seekers say. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Tom Westbrook and Jonathan Barrett, 551 words)

India pares back planned funding for crucial public health scheme

NEW DELHI - India approves a three-year budget for its flagship public health programme almost a fifth lower than the health ministry estimated, according to sources and previously unreported government documents reviewed by Reuters. (INDIA-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes, 786 words)

Australia urges strong, sustained U.S. engagement in Asia, warns on China

SYDNEY - Australia calls on the United States to build a strong presence in Asia and bolster ties with “like-minded” partners while warning against China’s rising influence. (AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/ (TV), moved, by Swati Pandey, 512 words)

Myanmar, Bangladesh to sign deal on Rohingya return amid concerns over army role

NAYPYITAW - Myanmar and Bangladesh officials will ink a deal guiding the return of Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled violence in the former Burma, a Myanmar government spokesman says, amid concerns of a divide between civilian and military officials on repatriation. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Yimou Lee and Thu Thu Aung, 552 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MYANMAR/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 484 words

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA (UPDATE 5), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom, 760 words

- POPE-ASIA/MYANMAR-ROHINGYA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 352 words

Cambodian opposition’s parliament seats reallocated after ban

PHNOM PENH - Parliamentary seats held by Cambodia’s recently banned opposition party are reallocated to smaller parties that had failed to win any seats in the last election, the National Election Committee says. (CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (moved), by Prak Chan Thul, 326 words)

EUROPE

Italy’s Berlusconi takes fight against ban from office to European court

STRASBOURG - Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi argue at the European Court of Human Rights against his ban from holding public office, hoping for a green light that will allow him to run for prime minister at Italy’s election early next year. (ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Gilbert Reilhac, 550 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi-led coalition to reopen Yemen’s Hodeidah port, Sanaa airport for aid

DUBAI - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen says it will allow humanitarian aid access through Yemen’s port of Hodeidah and United Nations flights to the capital Sanaa, more than two weeks after blockading the country. (YEMEN-SECURITY/AID (UPDATE 1), moved, 435 words)

+ See also:

- SAUDI-USA/, moved, by Yara Bayoumy and Warren Strobel, 751 words

Putin wins backing from Iran, Turkey for new Syria peace push

SOCHI - Russia’s Vladimir Putin wins the backing of Turkey and Iran to host a Syrian peace congress, taking the central role in a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war all but won by Moscow’s ally, President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Stephen Kalin, 897 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-HUNGER, moved, by Tom Miles, 381 words

Palestinian factions agree to hold general election by end-2018

GAZA/CAIRO - Palestinian factions, including rival groups Hamas and Fatah, have agreed to hold a general election by the end of 2018, a joint statement by several groups says following talks in Cairo. (PALESTINIANS-TALKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Nadine Awadalla, 347 words)

UNITED STATES

Facebook to let users see if they ‘liked’ Russian accounts

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc says it will build a web page to allow users to see which Russian propaganda accounts they have liked or followed, after U.S. lawmakers demanded that the social network be more open about the reach of the accounts. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FACEBOOK, moved, by David Ingram, 399 words)

AMERICAS

Search for missing Argentine submarine reaches ‘critical phase’

MAR DEL PLATA/BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week has reached a “critical phase” as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman says. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Walter Bianchi and Nicolás Misculin, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/POLITICS, moved, by Luc Cohen, 695 words

- ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 505 words