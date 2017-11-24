WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Mnangagwa the “Crocodile” to be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president

HARARE - Emmerson Mnangagwa will cap a stunning political comeback when he is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president on Friday, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 520 words)

Possible explosion detected near Argentine sub’s last-known location

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina - The Argentine navy raises the possibility that a submarine missing in the South Atlantic suffered an explosion, heightening concerns over the fate of the 44 crew on the eighth day of an international search. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Walter Bianchi, 608 words)

Irish government on verge of collapse ahead of EU Brexit summit

DUBLIN - The Irish government is on the verge of collapse after the party whose votes Prime Minister Leo Varadkar depends on to pass legislation says it will seek to remove the deputy prime minister in a breach of their cooperation pact. (IRELAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin, 477 words)

PNG police evict remaining asylum-seekers from Australian-run camp

SYDNEY - Papua New Guinea police clear the remaining asylum-seekers from a shuttered Australian-run detention complex, ending a three-week protest that started with about 600 people surviving on rain water and smuggled food and supplies. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook and Jonathan Barrett, 413 words)

ASIA

With scant detail, rights watchers slam Rohingya return deal

YANGON - Human rights groups raise concerns after Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed to repatriate hundreds of thousands who have fled to Bangladesh but offered scant details to ensure a safe return of the Rohingya Muslims. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/, moved, by Yimou Lee, 560 words)

N.Korea sacks soldiers, South awards medals after defector’s border dash

SEOUL - North Korea reportedly replaces guards and fortifies a section of its border with South Korea where a North Korean soldier staged a daring defection last week, while South Korean and U.S. soldiers have been decorated for their role in his rescue. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTION-JSA (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Pearson and Christine Kim, 544 words)

Pope faces diplomatic dilemma in Myanmar visit

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis visits Myanmar next week, a delicate trip for the head of the Roman Catholic church to a majority Buddhist country accused by Washington of the “ethnic cleansing” of Muslim Rohingya people. (POPE-ASIA/MYANMAR (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 722 words)

China probes latest case of alleged childcare abuse

BEIJING - Police in China investigate claims of sexual molestation and needlemarks on children at a Beijing kindergarten run by pre-school operator RYB Education Inc, the latest case in a booming childcare industry to spark outrage. (RYB EDUCATION-CHINA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Wen, 526 words)

Philippines’ Duterte ditches peace process with Maoist rebels

MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte terminates on-again, off-again peace talks with Maoist-led rebels as hostilities have continued despite the negotiations, the president’s spokesman says. (PHILIPPINES-REBELS/, moved, 217 words)

Pakistan frees from house arrest Islamist blamed for 2008 attacks in India’s Mumbai

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan releases from house arrest Islamist Hafiz Saeed, seen as the mastermind of a 2008 militant assault in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai that killed 166 people, his religious charity says. (PAKISTAN-MILITANTS/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Top Russian general says Moscow likely to cut back troops in Syria

SOCHI, Russia - Russia is likely to reduce the size of its military force in Syria, the chief of the general staff of its armed forces says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-MILITARY (UPDATE 2), moved, 248 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN-GUARDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Parisa Hafezi, 495 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OPPOSITION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steven Kalin and Suleiman al-Khalidi, 600 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 466 words

Lebanon’s PM Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri shelves his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that deepened tension in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 839 words)

EUROPE

Merkel ally urges Social Democrats to consider new German “grand coalition”

BERLIN - Germany’s Social Democrats should reconsider their opposition to joining a new “grand coalition” with Angela Merkel’s conservatives because Europe needs a stable government in Berlin, a senior ally of the chancellor says. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), by Michael Nienaber, 645 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (ANALYSIS, TV, PICTURES), by Paul Carrel, 828 words

Waiting for May, Brussels eyes December Brexit deal

BRUSSELS - When Theresa May visits Brussels, EU negotiators will be listening intently for signs the British prime minister is preparing to risk a domestic backlash and raise her offer to secure a Brexit deal in December. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski, 816 words)

- BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Andy Bruce, 563 words

UNITED STATES

Flynn’s lawyers end communication with Trump team, signaling cooperation with Mueller -NYT

WASHINGTON - Lawyers for Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, have told the president’s legal team they can no longer discuss a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, indicating Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation, the New York Times says. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuela’s Maduro keep eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote

CARACAS - Just months ago, with crowds of protesters baying on the streets for resignation of “dictator”, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro looked like a goner. Yet the unpopular socialist leader has not only survived, he is ending the year on a political high and is even a front-runner for the 2018 presidential election. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/MADURO (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV), expect by 0600 GMT/11 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 900 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-MALARIA/ (PIX), moved, 540 words