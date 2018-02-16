WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Telltale internet message may have foreshadowed Florida school massacre

PARKLAND - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting 17 people to death at a Florida high school legally purchased the assault rifle used in the killings and may have foreshadowed the attack in a social media comment investigated by the FBI last year, authorities say. (FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 16, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Bernie Woodall and Zachary Fagenson, 993 words)

+ See also:

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/LAW (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Tina Bellon and Jan Wolfe, 600 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/TOWN (PIX), moved, by Bernie Woodall and Zachary Fagenson, 646 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/KANSAS, moved, by Karen Pierog, 316 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/VICTIMS (UPDATE 2, FACTBOX), moved, 800 words

- FLORIDA-SHOOTING/MOTHER, moved 344 words

Ramaphosa elected president of South Africa, vows anti-corruption fight

CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa is elected as South Africa’s president in parliamentary vote and pledges to battle endemic corruption after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma resigns on orders from ruling African National Congress. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 7, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Wendell Roelf, 965 words)

Russian toll in Syria battle was 300 killed and wounded: sources

MOSCOW - About 300 men working for Kremlin-linked Russian private military firm were killed or injured in Syria last week, according to three sources familiar with matter. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-CASUALTIES (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Maria Tsvetkova, 1,366 words)

India’s PNB seeks to soothe investors after uncovering massive fraud

NEW DELHI - Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run lender, seeks to soothe investors after the discovery of a $1.77-billion scam at a single branch sent its shares plunging and raised fears about the scale of fraud in the sector. (PUNJAB NATL BANK-FRAUD/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Krishna Das, 940 words)

+ See also:

- PUNJAB NATL BANK-FRAUD/MODI (NEWSMAKER, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 792 words

ASIA

Cracks widen in Australian coalition as deputy PM calls Turnbull ‘inept’

SYDNEY - A major rift opens up in Australia’s fragile ruling coalition as Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce refuses to quit over an affair with a staff member, and derides Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s condemnation of his behaviour as “inept”. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/JOYCE (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Colin Packham, 489 words)

Chinese superstars steal new year show with first duet in 20 years

BEIJING - Two of China’s most famous and well-loved pop stars steal show at state television’s annual glitzy, often mocked marathon show welcoming in the lunar new year, singing their first public duet in two decades. (LUNAR-NEWYEAR/CHINA (TV, PIX), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 440 words)

UNITED STATES

White House blames Russia for ‘NotPetya cyber attack

WASHINGTON/LONDON - White House blames Russia for devastating ‘NotPetya’ cyber attack last year, joining British government in condemning Moscow for unleashing virus that crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers in countries across globe. (BRITAIN-RUSSIA/CYBER (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Sarah Young, 680 words)

U.S. Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate rejectsd a series of bills to protect “Dreamer” immigrants, leaving in limbo the future of 1.8 million young adults brought to the United States illegally as children. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 7, PIX), moved, by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell, 789 words)

+ See also:

- USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 514 words

Bannon met special counsel investigators two days this week

WASHINGTON - Former White House adviser Steve Bannon answers questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team for two days this week, but then frustrates lawmakers by remaining tight-lipped during testimony to House Intelligence Committee. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-BANNON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Karen Freifeld, 539 words)

Jeffrey Tambor out of Amazon’s ‘Transparent’ TV series

LOS ANGELES - Jeffrey Tambor, the award-winning star of Amazon Studios television series “Transparent,” is exiting the show, the company says, following accusations of sexual misconduct. (PEOPLE-JEFFREYTAMBOR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 337 words)

AMERICAS

‘Do you fear me?': Venezuela’s Maduro vows to gatecrash regional summit

CARACAS - Venezuela’s unpopular socialist president Nicolas Maduro says his right-wing Latin American counterparts show intolerance by trying to exclude him from upcoming summit in Lima - and he vows to go anyway. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/LATAM (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Vivian Sequera, 408 words)

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA

Tillerson meets Turkey’s Erdogan for ‘open’ talks after weeks of strain

ANKARA - Top U.S. diplomat Rex Tillerson and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan have “productive and open” talk about improving ties strained recently over their policies on Syria, in meeting after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara. (USA-TILLERSON/TURKEY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Yara Bayoumy and Tulay Karadeniz, 734 words)

Prominent Egyptian Islamist critic remanded for 15 days

CAIRO - Egypt’s state security prosecutor remands for questioning former Islamist presidential candidate who was detained over alleged contacts with banned Muslim Brotherhood, state news agency MENA says. (EGYPT-ARRESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Amina Ismail, 589 words)

+ See also:

- EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Nadine Awadalla, 500 words

SCIENCE

Startling drop in Borneo’s orangutan population, scientists say

WASHINGTON - Hunting by people and habitation destruction by oil palm, paper, logging and mining industries drives startling drop of at least 50 percent in orangutan population on island of Borneo from 1999 to 2015, scientists say. (SCIENCE-ORANGUTANS/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 402 words)