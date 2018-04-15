WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

U.S. says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons program

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT - Western powers say their missile attacks struck at the heart of Syria’s chemical weapons program, but the the restrained assault appeared unlikely to halt Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s progress in the 7-year-old civil war. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and Tom Perry, 1,319 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN (UPDATE 9), moved, 950 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 352 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN (UPDATE 4), moved, 560 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ARMY (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-PUTIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words

Despite Trump’s “Mission accomplished”, question raised over U.S. Syria strategy

WASHINGTON - Just over a year ago U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike against the Syrian government for a chemical weapons attack against its own people. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA, moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 657 words)

U.S. urges regional leaders to isolate Venezuela’s Maduro

LIMA - The United States urges regional leaders to take stronger steps to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as it joined a declaration condemning the worsening humanitarian crisis and political repression in the South American nation. (AMERS-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Lisandra Paraguassu and Roberta Rampton, 709 words)

+ See also:

- AMERS-SUMMIT/NAFTA (TV, PIX), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Daina Beth Solomon, 460 words

- AMERS-SUMMIT/MADURO (TV, PIX), moved, 263 words

South Africa’s anti-apartheid heroine Winnie Mandela laid to rest

SOWETO, South Africa - South Africa lays anti-apartheid heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to rest, after 40,000 people from across the political spectrum mourn her at a funeral ceremony in her township of Soweto. (SAFRICA-WINNIEMANDELA/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Nomvelo Chalumbira, 594 words)

ASIA

Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugee family-government

YANGON - Myanmar repatriates the first Rohingya family from nearly 700,000 refugees who have fled to Bangladesh, after months of fraught talks with Dhaka and amid the United Nations’ warnings that the country is not ready for their return. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/REFUGEES, moved, 388 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/MALAYSIA, moved, by A. Ananthalakshmi, 450 words

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/COURT (UPDATE 2), moved, 520 words

MIDDLE EAST

Egyptian army says 8 soldiers, 14 militants killed in Sinai

CAIRO - Eight Egyptian soldiers and 14 militants are killed in a confrontation in central Sinai, the army says. (EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Four Palestinian militants dead in Gaza blast

GAZA - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group says four of its members were killed in an apparent accidental blast in the Gaza Strip. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 302 words)

UNITED STATES

After walkouts, U.S. teachers eye elections for school funding gains

OKLAHOMA CITY/TULSA - High school physics teacher Craig Hoxie files to run for Oklahoma’s House of Representatives after the end of a two-week teacher walkout that pressed for school funding. Protests have encouraged teachers unions and Democratic candidates who will try to score electoral victories in Republican-dominated states.(USA-ELECTION/EDUCATION (PIX), moved, by Heide Brandes and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, 768 words)

‘Snow emergency’ as powerful spring storm pounds parts of U.S.

MILWAUKEE - A powerful spring storm pummels the U.S. Midwest and Plains with blizzard conditions and high winds, while tornadoes and thunderstorms threaten some of the South. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brendan O’Brien, 222 words)

AMERICAS

Without Lula, far right Bolsonaro, environmentalist Silva lead Brazil poll

SAO PAULO - Environmentalist Marina Silva and right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro lead voting intentions in Brazil in a scenario in which former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, now in jail, is barred from running, a poll shows. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ELECTION, moving shortly, 347 words)

EUROPE

Not all Macron’s EU reforms possible, German finance minister says

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz says EU reforms proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron should be addressed before European elections next year, but adds that some of the proposals were not feasible. (GERMANY-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 388 words)

Thousands of Hungarians protest in Budapest against Orban landslide

BUDAPEST - Thousands of Hungarians protest against what organisers said was an unfair election system that gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban another landslide victory at the polls after a “hate campaign” against immigrants. (HUNGARY-ELECTION/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 642 words)

Martin Sorrell quits as head of world’s biggest ad group WPP

LONDON - Martin Sorrell, who built WPP into the world’s biggest advertising agency through 33 years of dealmaking, quits after an allegation of personal misconduct. (WPP-SORRELL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 631 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Forman, Oscar-winning director of “Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus”, dies at 86

PRAGUE - Milos Forman, the Czech-born movie director who found fame in Hollywood with the Oscar-winning classics “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus”, dies at the age of 86. (PEOPLE-FORMAN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 449 words)

+ See also:

- VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/GLOBAL), moved, 250 words

“It’s about time”: the 2018 Rock Hall inductions

CLEVELAND - It was a night of nostalgia, with an emphasis on ‘better late than never,’ as rockers from Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits and the Moody Blues braved the wet cold of Cleveland in the 33rd class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (MUSIC-HALLOFFAME/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Kim Palmer, 441 words)