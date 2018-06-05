WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

White House says ‘powerful’ sanctions to remain on North Korea

WASHINGTON - The White House says its policy of tough sanctions on North Korea has not changed, days after U.S. President Donald Trump says he no longer wants to use the phrase “maximum pressure” to describe the campaign to press the North to give up its nuclear weapons. (NORTHKOREA-USA/SUMMIT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 430 words)

Mexico set to impose 20 pct tariff on U.S. pork legs -sources

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will impose a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork imports, say two industry officials with direct knowledge of the plan, for the first time providing details of retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium. (USA-TRADE/MEXICO-PORK (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by David Alire Garcia, 500 words)

Trump says has power to pardon himself; critics disagree

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump says he has committed no wrongdoing but has the “absolute” power to pardon himself, echoing sweeping arguments made by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 750 words)

At delicate moment, U.S. weighs warship passage through Taiwan Strait

WASHINGTON - The United States is considering sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait, U.S. officials say, in a move that could provoke a sharp reaction from Beijing at a time when Sino-U.S. ties are under pressure from trade disputes and the North Korean nuclear crisis. (USA-TAIWAN/MILITARY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, 660 words)

ASIA

Australia criticises China pressure for Qantas to change website on Taiwan

SYDNEY - Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop criticises China for pressuring airline Qantas to change its website to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, in comments likely to ramp up tension between the two countries. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/QANTAS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Colin Packham, 442 words)

Heir to Bhutto dynasty seeking revival in Pakistan’s election

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s only major left-leaning political party is fighting for its electoral relevance and to preserve the legacy of the country’s best-known political dynasty weeks before general elections. (PAKISTAN-ELECTION/PPP (PIX), moved, by Saad Sayeed, 962 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Supreme Court backs Christian baker who rebuffed gay couple

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court hands a victory on narrow grounds to a Colorado baker who refused based on his Christian beliefs to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, stopping short of setting a major precedent allowing people to claim religious exemptions from anti-discrimination laws. (USA-COURT/BAKER (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 990 words)

Property losses mount on Hawaii’s Big Island as lava flow spreads

PAHOA, Hawaii - A river of lava spewing from the foot of Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano swallowed about three dozen more homes on the Big Island during a weekend of destruction that brought to nearly 120 the number of dwellings devoured since last month, officials say. (HAWAII-VOLCANO/ (PIX), moved, by Terray Sylvester, 550 words)

AMERICAS

Guatemalan families continue search for victims after volcano eruption

EL RODEO - The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises to 69 as families desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash. (GUATEMALA-VOLCANO/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Luis Echeverria and Sofia Menchu, 620 words)

Pence to visit Brazil, Ecuador to discuss Venezuela crisis

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Brazil and Ecuador at the end of June in an effort to strengthen trade and security ties with countries grappling with growing numbers of refugees fleeing Venezuela’s economic crisis, his spokeswoman says. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PENCE (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 370 words)

Trade war turns Canada’s G7 summit into six-plus-Trump

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays host this week to a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations with six of seven members outraged at the United States over a slew of recent moves by President Donald Trump. (G7-SUMMIT/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren and Roberta Rampton, 610 words)

EUROPE

U.S. envoy’s unorthodox diplomacy stirs stiff response in Berlin

BERLIN - Germany asks the U.S. government to clarify remarks by President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to Berlin after he tells a right-wing website he wants to empower “other conservatives” in Europe. (GERMANY-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Andreas Rinke, 520 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Jordan’s king replaces prime minister to subdue protests

AMMAN/DUBAI - Jordan’s King Abdullah replaces his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor. (JORDAN-PROTESTS/KING (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 800 words)

Iran to inform IAEA of start of process to boost uranium enrichment capacity -report

ANKARA - Iran will inform the U.N. nuclear watchdog in Vienna on Tuesday over its start of a process to increase the country’s uranium enrichment capacity, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi tells the ISNA news agency. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2), by Parisa Hafezi, 334 words)

Aid groups want Macron’s assurances on Yemen meet co-chaired by Saudis

PARIS - Almost 30 aid groups write to French President Emmanuel Macron threatening to shun a conference on Yemen co-chaired by Saudi Arabia, one of the warring parties, unless France as host ensures its aims were purely humanitarian, not political. (YEMEN-SECURITY/FRANCE, moved, by John Irish, 400 words)