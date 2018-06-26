WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3660

TOP STORIES

Trump officials send mixed signals on China investment curbs, markets sink

WASHINGTON - Conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies, along with news that recently imposed import tariffs are starting to disrupt supply chains, send global stock markets tumbling. (USA-TRADE/CHINA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by David Lawder, 814 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRADE/FRANCE-LEMAIRE, moved, 301 words

- USA-TRADE/CHINA-CONSUMER (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by David Lawder and Howard Schneider, 737 words

Erdogan wins sweeping new powers after Turkish election victory

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wins sweeping new executive powers after his victory in elections that also sees his Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies secure majority in parliament. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu, 886 words)

EXCLUSIVE-North American, UK, Asian regulators press EU on data privacy exemption

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS - Financial watchdogs from North America, Britain and Asia are urgently seeking formal exemption from European Union’s tough new data privacy law to avoid hampering cross-border investigations, regulatory officials tell Reuters. (SECURITIES-REGULATORS/EUROPE (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Michelle Price and Huw Jones, 1,134 words)

Italy proposes African migrant centers to halt immigrant tide

TRIPOLI - Italy calls for migrant centers to be set up in Africa to stop tide of asylum-seekers fleeing toward western Europe, as Rome raises pressure on its European Union partners to take much tougher approach to immigration. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/LIBYA-ITALY (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ahmed Elumami, 787 words)

ASIA

Water hazard: Malaysia’s belt-tightening resurrects age-old dispute with Singapore

SINGAPORE - For over half a century, island-state Singapore has been getting half its fresh water from northern neighbour Malaysia - a deal that could be up for review as the new prime minister in Kuala Lumpur seeks to cut down on the country’s ballooning debt. (SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA/WATER (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan, 861 words)

Malaysia’s 1MDB audits from 2010 to 2012 were “not true and fair”, KPMG says

KUALA LUMPUR - Auditors KPMG notify Malaysia’s scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that its audits for three years do not provide a “true and fair” assessment of the company, the fund says. (MALAYSIA-1MDB/KPMG, moving shortly, 478 words)

EU sanctions Myanmar generals over Rohingya; Myanmar says two are fired

LUXEMBOURG/YANGON - The European Union imposes sanctions on seven senior military officials from Myanmar, including the general in charge of an operation accused of driving more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. (MYANMAR-EU/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Robin Emmott and Antoni Slodkowski, 478 words)

MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA

Israeli missiles hit near Damascus Airport - SANA, monitor

CAIRO - Syrian state news agency SANA says two Israeli missiles hit in the vicinity of Damascus international airport, without giving further details. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), moved, 174 words)

East Libyan forces say oil ports handed to eastern-based NOC

BENGHAZI - Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces hand control of oil ports to a National Oil Corporation (NOC) based in the east, a spokesman says, a move the internationally recognised NOC in Tripoli dismissed as illegal. (LIBYA-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ayman al-Warfalli and Aidan Lewis, 610 words)

UNITED STATES

Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now

WASHINGTON - Parents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials says. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and David Shepardson, 725 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/DEATHS (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, 517 words

Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to appeal jailing order

WASHINGTON - Lawyers for Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, says they plan to appeal a judge’s decision to jail Manafort while he awaits a criminal trial in Washington this fall. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 322 words)

EUROPE

Uber to learn London licence fate with judge’s ruling on Tuesday

LONDON - Uber will hear on Tuesday if a bid to overturn a ruling stripping it of its licence to operate in London, its biggest European market, has succeeded after it says its corporate culture and practice had changed. (UBER-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alistair Smout, 450 words)

AMERICAS

Rising crime pushes Mexico bulletproof car production to record

MEXICO CITY - Historic levels of violent crime in Mexico have sparked a record increase in the country’s car-armoring business, with an industry group predicting a double-digit jump in the number of vehicles bulletproofed this year. (MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ARMOREDCARS (PIX), moved, by Sharay Angulo, 405 words)