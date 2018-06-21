WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Trade tensions build as Daimler warns on sales

LONDON - Global trade tensions deepen further as Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler warns the strains are slowing sales and the European Union readies to retaliate for U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminium. (USA-TRADE/EU (PIX), by Philip Blenkinsop, 650 words, expect by 1300 GMT)

+ See also:

- USA-TRADE/CHINA (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee, 900 words

Trump backs down on separating immigrant children

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump abandons his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents on the U.S.-Mexico border after images of youngsters in cages cause outrage at home and abroad. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/TORNILLO (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 850 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/REVERSAL, moved, by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton, 530 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/SOUTHASIA, moved, by Courtney Sherwood, 400 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/AIRLINES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alana Wise, 380 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved, by Mica Rosenberg and Reade Levinson, 3,620 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/MEDICATION, moved, 395 words

U.S. identifies N.Korea missile test site it says Kim committed to destroy

WASHINGTON - The missile engine test site that President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had committed to destroy is a major facility in the western part of the country that has been used for testing engines for long-range missiles, according to a U.S. official. (NORTHKOREA-USA/SITE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Matt Spetalnick, 735 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-USA/JAPAN-DRILL (UPDATE 1, moved, 440 words

- NORTHKOREA-USA/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

MIDDLE EAST

Iraq court rules cancellation of some votes in May election unconstitutional

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s top court upholds a law mandating a nationwide recount of votes in a May parliamentary election but ruled that the cancellation of overseas, displaced, and Peshmerga ballots was unconstitutional. (IRAQ-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 405 words)

Civilians flee fighting in Syrian southwest-monitor

BEIRUT - Thousands of people have fled rebel-held areas of southwestern Syria being targeted by government bombardment, a war monitor says, as Damascus steps up attacks on an area near the border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-SOUTHWEST (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

EUROPE

Romanian ruling party conjures parallel state fears in legal “blitzkrieg”

BUCHAREST - When Stelian Ion set aside law for politics he was hoping to fight for Romania’s environment. Instead the opposition lawmaker finds himself in a battle with the ruling party over fundamental changes to criminal law. (ROMANIA-POLITICS/LAW (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Luiza Ilie, 1,240 words)

Turkey’s Erdogan may seek coalition if fails to get majority

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says his ruling AK Party could seek to form a coalition if it fails to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election, but says the prospect of this is “very, very low”. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ezgi Erkoyun, 400 words)

European human rights court rejects appeal by Norwegian mass killer

OSLO - The European Court of Human Rights rejects an appeal by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik who says his near-isolation in prison amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment. (NORWAY-BREIVIK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Alister Doyle and Gwladys Fouche, 235 words)

Euro zone to decide on Greek debt relief, bailout exit nears

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Thursday how much cash and debt relief to give Greece in return for compliance with economic reforms, to ensure Athens can finance itself after it exits its bailout in August. (EUROZONE-GREECE/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 405 words)

OPEC strives for oil deal, Iran wants modest output rise

VIENNA - OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia and Russia are trying to convince fellow oil producers to raise output from July to meet rising global demand, with Iran signalling it will support only a modest increase in supply. (OIL-OPEC/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Ahmad Ghaddar, Vladimir Soldatkin and Ernest Scheyder, 565 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 440 words

ASIA

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern gives birth to baby girl

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to her first child, a girl, Ardern says in a posting on Instagram. (NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 515 words)

As Fukushima residents return, some see hope in nuclear tourism

FUKUSHIMA - On a cold day in February, Takuto Okamoto guided his first tour group to a sight few outsiders had witnessed in person: the construction cranes looming over Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/NUCLEAR-TOURISM (TV,PIX,GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim Kelly, 875 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. nuclear expert departs White House in ‘regular rotation’ - officials

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration’s top nuclear expert involved in talks on ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons programmes is leaving the White House as part of a regular rotation, three senior administration officials say. (USA-NUCLEAR/ADVISER, moved, 320 words)

AMERICAS

Canada PM doubts Trump would want to impose auto tariffs

OTTAWA/MONTREAL - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doubts whether U.S. President Donald Trump would carry out a threat to impose tariffs on autos, given the economic damage such a move would cause. (CANADA-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren and Allison Lampert, 400 words)