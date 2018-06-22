WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Chinese media says U.S. has ‘delusions’ as impact of trade war spreads

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - U.S. protectionism is self-defeating and a “symptom of paranoid delusions” that must not distract China from its path to modernisation, Chinese media says as Beijing keeps up with its war of words with Washington while markets wilt. (USA-TRADE/CHINA (UPDATE 3), by Ben Blanchard and David Stanway, 895 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRADE/CHINA-OIL (PIX), moved, by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu, 585 words

- FOXCONN-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jess Macy Yu, 375 words

U.S. military may house immigrant children as Trump policy beset by confusion

WASHINGTON/MCALLEN - The U.S. military has been asked to get ready to house up to 20,000 immigrant children, officials say, as President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back a widely condemned policy of separating children from their parents are beset by confusion. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Idrees Ali, Richard Cowan and Steve Holland, 970 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/UN (URGENT, TV), moved, 130 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/MELANIATRUMP (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Jonathan Allen, 600 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/LAWSUIT (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Jan Wolfe, 810 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAUMA (PIX), moved, by Delphine Schrank and Julia Love, 1,240 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/HOUSE-POSTPONEMENT (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan, 470 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/CAPACITY (PIX, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Reade Levinson, Yeganeh Torbati and Kristina Cooke, 800 words

Killings by security forces rife in Venezuela - U.N.

GENEVA - Venezuelan security forces suspected of killing hundreds of demonstrators and alleged criminals enjoy immunity from prosecution, indicating that the rule of law is “virtually absent” in the country, the United Nations says. (VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay, 450 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN-ICC (TV), moved, 100 words

EUROPE

Greece gets debt relief from euro zone

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers extend maturities and deferred interest of a major part of their loans to Greece along with a big cash injection to ensure Athens can stand on its own feet after it exits its bailout in August. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Francesco Guarascio and Renee Maltezou, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/LAGARDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

Airbus says no-deal Brexit would threaten its role in UK

PARIS/LONDON - Airbus issues its strongest warning yet over the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying a withdrawal without a deal will force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk. (BRITAIN-EU/AIRBUS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tim Hepher and Paul Sandle, 650 words)

Turkey’s master campaigner, Erdogan faces biggest election challenge

ANKARA - After dominating Turkish politics for a decade and a half, President Tayyip Erdogan now faces his biggest electoral challenge, from a combative former teacher who has revitalised a dispirited opposition in less than two months. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moving shortly, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay, 810 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-SECURITY/ISLAMIC STATE (UPDATE 1), moved, 130 words

OPEC moves towards raising oil supply as Iran softens stance

VIENNA - OPEC move closer towards boosting oil output as its leader Saudi Arabia appears to have persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, after major consumers warn of a supply shortage. (OIL-OPEC/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Shadia Nasralla, 685 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 400 words

MIDDLE EAST

Monitor says Syrian army drops barrel bombs in southwest assault

BEIRUT - A war monitor reports Syrian military helicopters drop barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of the southwest for the first time in a year, escalating an assault that has so far included artillery but only limited use of air power. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 600 words)

AFRICA

South Sudan’s president, rebel leader to meet again next week - Sudan

ADDIS ABABA - A new round of talks between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar will take place next week in the Sudanese capital, the Sudanese government says. (SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Aaron Maasho, 560 words)

Congo opposition leader Bemba expected back home in July

GOMA - Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, whose war crimes convictions were quashed last month, is expected to return to Congo next month for a party congress to select a candidate for December’s presidential vote, a party spokesman says. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Fiston Mahamba, 420 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Yemen’s Houthis indicate willingness to hand over port to U.N. -sources

WASHINGTON - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have indicated they would be willing to hand over management of Hodeidah port to the United Nations, a potential breakthrough in a conflict that has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, sources familiar with the efforts say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/DIPLOMACY, moved, by Yara Bayoumy, Warren Strobel and Jonathan Landay, 650 words)

Saudi female inspectors ready for women driving

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women car accident inspectors are training to respond to incidents involving female drivers, who will be allowed to drive in the conservative Muslim kingdom starting on Sunday when a decades-old ban ends. (SAUDI-WOMEN/DRIVING-INSPECTORS (TV, PIX), moved, by Sarah Dadouch, 438 words)

ASIA

Malaysia picks ex-deputy governor who probed 1MDB to helm c.bank

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has named Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, a former central bank deputy who was involved in investigating the 1MDB scandal, as the new governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, a spokesman for the prime minister says. (MALAYSIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Joseph Sipalan, 470 words)

Indonesian cleric linked to Islamic State gets death sentence over militant attacks

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court sentences to death a cleric linked to Islamic State for masterminding from his jail cell a string of deadly militant attacks across the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. (INDONESIA-SECURITY/COURT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Darren Whiteside, 340 words)

North and South Korea discuss reunion meetings for divided families

SEOUL - Delegations from North and South Korea meet for talks to arrange the first reunion gatherings in about three years for families separated by the Korean War, with the Red Cross paving the way. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/REUNION, moved, 470 words)

As Najib holidays in Malaysia, his former mentor Mahathir turns up the pain

LANGKAWI/KUALA LUMPUR - The police kept watch close to a holiday villa where Najib Razak this week gave his first sit-down interview since his shock election defeat last month, a reminder for the former Malaysian prime minister that he may not have much more time to relax. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB-MAHATHIR (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Sipalan and A. Ananthalakshmi, 1,115 words)

Japan volcano featured in “James Bond” movie erupts, ejecting smoke and rocks

TOKYO - A Japanese volcano that figured in a 1960s James Bond movie erupted explosively on Friday for the first time since April, sending smoke thousands of meters into the air, less than a week after a strong earthquake shook the country’s west. (JAPAN-VOLCANO/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 200 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. top court lets states force online retailers to collect sales tax

WASHINGTON - States may force online retailers to collect potentially billions of dollars in sales taxes, the U.S. Supreme Court says in a major ruling that undercuts an advantage many e-commerce companies have enjoyed over brick-and-mortar rivals. (USA-COURT/TAXES (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 840 words)

+ See also:

- USA-COURT/TAXES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Nandita Bose, 800 words

AMERICAS

Father says little Honduran girl on Time cover was not taken from mother

TEGUCIGALPA - The Honduran toddler pictured sobbing in a pink jacket before U.S. President Donald Trump on an upcoming cover of Time magazine was not separated from her mother at the U.S. border, according to a man who says he is the girl’s father. (USA-IMMIGRATION/PHOTO, moved, by Gustavo Palencia, 409 words)

Mexico leftist’s motley coalition augurs post-election balancing act

MEXICO CITY - Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has forged a coalition of voters of all stripes in a bid to win the presidency at the third time of asking and now, with victory within his grasp, he must work out how to hold it together. (MEXICO-ELECTION/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ETM, by Dave Graham, 850 words)

+ See also:

- MEXICO-ELECTION/SPENDING, moved, by Suman Naishadham and Christine Murray, 440 words