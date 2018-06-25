WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT)

TOP STORIES

Turkey’s Erdogan wins election and new powers

ISTANBUL - Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan emerges victorious from his biggest electoral challenge in a decade and a half, giving him the sweeping, executive powers he has long sought and extending his grip on the nation of 81 million until at least 2023. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1130, by David Dolan and Humeyra Pamuk, 660 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words

EU presses China on market access, U.S. look to restrict inbound Chinese investments

BEIJING - A top EU official calls on China to ease market access and reduce overcapacity in steel and other industries, including high-tech sectors, putting Beijing under more pressure as it faces escalating trade tensions with the United States. (USA-TRADE/CHINA (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 390 words)

Trump says illegal immigrants should be deported with ‘no judges or court cases’

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says people who enter the United States illegally should be sent back immediately to where they came from without judicial process, likening them to invaders who are trying to “break into” the country. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch, 750 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Esposito and Lizbeth Diaz, 935 words

UN envoy due in Yemen as Houthis escalate with missile launch on Riyadh

RIYADH/ADEN - The Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles on the Saudi capital Riyadh late on Sunday in retaliation for an offensive launched by a Saudi-led coalition to seize control of Yemen’s main port city in the largest battle of the war. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (TV), moving shortly, by Stephen Kalin and Mohammed Ghobari, 560 words)

AFRICA

Eritrean delegation to visit Addis Ababa after Ethiopian olive branch

ADDIS ABABA - A delegation from Eritrea will arrive in Addis Ababa this week as Ethiopia’s prime minister appears ready to resolve one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs. (ETHIOPIA-ERITREA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

EUROPE

Uber battles to keep London licence in court appeal

LONDON - Uber goes to court to overturn a decision stripping it of its licence in London after being ruled unfit to run a taxi service in its most important European market. (UBER-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Alistair Smout, 440 words)

ASIA

U.S. to give North Korea post-summit timeline with ‘asks’ soon - official

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska - The United States will soon present a timeline to North Korea with “specific asks” of Pyongyang after a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a senior U.S. defense official says. (USA-NORTHKOREA/MATTIS, moved, by Phil Stewart, 465 words)

Malaysia arrests Najib ex-aide in 1MDB probe-media

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities have made the first arrest in a renewed investigation into the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, remanding a former aide of ousted prime minister Najib Razak to assist in investigations, Bernama news reports. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-ARRESTS, moved, 400 words)

India speeds up environmental approvals in industry, alarms activists

PEDAVEEDU, India - India is fast-tracking environmental clearances for projects like power plants and coal mines in a bid to propel growth, setting off alarm bells among environmentalists and affected residents who say the decisions are being made too quickly. (INDIA-ENVIRONMENT/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Neha Dasgupta, 1,005 words)

Soccer team trapped in flooded cave complex in Thailand

BANGKOK - Search and rescue teams in Thailand are looking for 13 members of an under-16 soccer team trapped in a flooded cave complex deep inside a mountain. (THAILAND-ACCIDENT/CAVE (TV), moved, 195 words)

UNITED STATES

Migrants ‘knock at front door’ for asylum after Trump crackdown

TIJUANA/REYNOSA - More Mexicans and Central Americans are lining up to make asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border as word spreads of a U.S. crackdown on families crossing illegally and the threat of brutal gangs lying in wait if they go it alone. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Esposito and Lizbeth Diaz, 935 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/MILITARY, moved, 355 words

AMERICAS

Nicaragua’s unlikely opposition faces rocky road to defeat Ortega

MANAGUA - Lesther Aleman, a lanky and bespectacled 20-year-old student, had never taken part in a protest until April when he became the public face of a revolt that has shaken the rule of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. (NICARAGUA-PROTEST/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Alonso Soto, 1,065 words)

+ See also:

- NICARAGUA-PROTEST/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 450 words