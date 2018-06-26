WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now

WASHINGTON - Parents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials says. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and David Shepardson, 725 words)

Britain’s Prince William starts Israel visit by honouring Holocaust victims

JERUSALEM - Britain’s Prince William voices horror over the Nazi Holocaust in a sombre start on Tuesday to the first official visit by a British royal to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), expect by 1130, by Dan Williams, 600 words)

Doctor stands trial in Spain in “stolen babies” scandal

MADRID - An elderly gynaecologist went on trial accused of abducting a baby in 1969 and giving her to another woman, the first person to be prosecuted over the “stolen babies” scandal that affected thousands in Spain. (SPAIN-CRIME/STOLEN BABIES (PIX), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 440 words)

West and Russia square off for fight over empowering chemical weapons body

THE HAGUE - Britain, which has condemned Russia over the nerve agent poisoning of an ex-spy, is pushing to give more teeth to the global chemical weapons watchdog so that it can identify those responsible for attacks with banned toxic substances. (CHEMICALWEAPONS-OPCW/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), expect by 1230, by Anthony Deutsch, 655 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Rouhani says Iran will not yield to pressure from Trump

LONDON - President Hassan Rouhani promises Iranians the government will be able to handle the economic pressure of new U.S. sanctions, a day after traders massed outside parliament to protest at a sharp fall in the value of the national currency. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ROUHANI (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 520 words)

Syrian army advances in southwest - monitor, state media

BEIRUT - The Syrian army has seized a chunk of territory from rebels in the southwest, Syrian state media and a war monitor says, the first major government advance in an offensive near the Jordanian border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 400 words)

EUROPE

Macedonian president refuses to sign law to change country’s name

BELGRADE - Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov refuses to sign an agreement on changing the country’s name to resolve a dispute with Greece, calling it a “criminal act” that violated the constitution. (MACEDONIA-GREECE/NAME (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

EU in last-ditch appeal to Poland to respect basic EU values on courts

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS - European Union ministers make last-minute appeals to Poland to back away from its latest judicial reform, which they say puts its courts under political control in flagrant violation of one of the EU’s founding principles. (EU-POLAND/ (UPDATE 1, TV), expect by 1300, by Gabriela Baczynska and Robert-Jan Bartunek, 465 words)

Uber to learn London licence fate with judge’s ruling on Tuesday

LONDON - Uber will hear if a bid to overturn a ruling stripping it of its licence to operate in London, its biggest European market, has succeeded after it says its corporate culture and practice had changed. (UBER-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Alistair Smout, 450 words)

Sweden’s far-right eyes election gains as gang violence rises

STOCKHOLM - A surge in gang violence has stirred anti-immigration sentiment before an election in Sweden, putting a far-right party on course for big gains in one of Europe’s most liberal countries. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/CRIME (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander, 1,180 words)

Business as usual on German border as EU seeks migrants deal

KIEFERSFELDEN, Germany - Near the quiet Bavarian village of Kiefersfelden, cars and trucks can be seen waiting in long lines to cross the border between Austria and Germany. Under the Alps, police conduct random searches of vehicles before waving them on. These days, there are few stowaways. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/PRESSURE (TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jörn Poltz, 850 words)

AFRICA

Eritrea sends delegation to Ethiopia for first talks since conflict

ADDIS ABABA - A high-level delegation from Eritrea is due to arrive in its neighbour and long-time foe Ethiopia to discuss recent peace overtures, raising hopes of a breakthrough in one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs. (ETHIOPIA-ERITREA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Aaron Maasho, 270 words)

WIDER IMAGE

Pride and worry, Britain’s free health service turns 70

MILTON KEYNES - Free, good quality healthcare for everyone, from cradle to grave. That was the mission of Britain’s National Health Service when it was founded on July 5, 1948. (BRITAIN-NHS/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX), moved, 705 words)

ASIA

Thailand searches for soccer team trapped in flooded cave

BANGKOK - Thai authorities say they are making every effort to find a missing teenage soccer team trapped in a cave complex, as concern for their safety mounts on the third day of the search. (THAILAND-ACCIDENT/CAVE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 440 words)

Indonesia’s election season a gauge of rise in political Islam

JAKARTA - About 100 residents of a gritty commercial district of Indonesia’s capital listen intently as a man roars into a microphone: “Are you ready to change our president? Are you ready for new leadership?” (INDONESIA-ELECTIONS/MOSQUES (PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Agustinus Beo Da Costa, 800 words)

Mattis becomes first U.S. defense chief to visit China under Trump

BEIJING - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis becomes the first Pentagon chief to visit China since 2014, starting a three-day trip with a goal of improving security dialogue with Beijing despite increasingly fraught Sino-U.S. relations. (CHINA-USA/DEFENSE (TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Phil Stewart, 580 words)

UNITED STATES

Battle for control of U.S. Congress advances in seven states

NEW YORK - A bitterly personal matchup in New York between a convicted felon seeking to reclaim his congressional seat from a former prosecutor is among dozens of key races in seven U.S. states on Tuesday, as voters pick candidates for November elections that will determine control of Congress. (USA-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax, 545 words)

Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to appeal jailing order

WASHINGTON - Lawyers for Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, says they plan to appeal a judge’s decision to jail Manafort while he awaits a criminal trial in Washington this fall. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 320 words)

AMERICAS

Rising crime pushes Mexico bulletproof car production to record

MEXICO CITY - Historic levels of violent crime in Mexico have sparked a record increase in the country’s car-armoring business, with an industry group predicting a double-digit jump in the number of vehicles bulletproofed this year. (MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ARMOREDCARS (PIX), moved, by Sharay Angulo, 405 words)