WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

TOP STORIES

U.S. top court upholds Trump travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court hands Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and rejecting the argument that it represented unconstitutional religious discrimination. (USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 7, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 990 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/POLICE, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 390 words

- USA-COURT/ABORTION (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 740 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Richard Cowan and Jonathan Stempel, 700 words

Myanmar rejects citizenship reform at private Rohingya talks

YANGON - A senior Myanmar official has told Western diplomats that a proposal to review a citizenship law that effectively renders most Rohingya Muslims stateless could not be implemented, five people present at the meeting in Denmark in early June told Reuters. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/MEETING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Poppy Elena McPherson and Simon Lewis, 780 words)

Vote count starts in Indonesia’s regional polls under tight security

DEPOK, Indonesia - Indonesian officials start counting votes after tens of millions cast their ballots in regional elections held across the world’s third-largest democracy and biggest Muslim-majority country. (INDONESIA-ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Nilufar Rizki and Yuddy Cahya, 470 words)

Malaysian police to question Najib and wife after seizing up to $275 mln from homes

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police say they will soon question former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife after finding nearly $275 million worth of jewellery, handbags, watches and other items at premises linked to the couple. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/POLICE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Rozanna Latiff, 625 words)

EUROPE

Threat of collapse looms over German coalition after crisis talks fail to resolve migrant row

BERLIN - The threat of collapse still looms over Germany’s three-month old coalition government after crisis talks into the early hours fail to resolve a row over immigration between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian allies. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 490 words)

New Czech government has shaky support, strong anti-migration stance

PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman appoints a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, installing a minority government that will need the support of the once-outcast Communist party to be able to rule. (CZECH-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, 625 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian offensive knocks three hospitals out of service -monitor

BEIRUT - Bombardment by pro-government forces of rebel-held southwestern Syria forced three hospitals out of service overnight as a Russian-backed assault gathered pace, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a medical relief group says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA, moved, 280 words)

No chicken dance for Prince William in trendy Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV - Britain’s Prince William strolls along a trendy Tel Aviv boulevard with Israeli Eurovision song contest winner Netta Barzilai on Wednesday to the delight of cheering onlookers. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Dan Williams, 445 words)

ASIA

As North and South Korea cosy up, human rights groups struggle for cash

SEOUL - Human rights and North Korean defector groups in South Korea say they are struggling to raise money, cutting jobs and programmes, and facing pressure to avoid criticism of Pyongyang as Seoul and Washington focus on diplomatic outreach to the isolated country. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/RIGHTS (PIX), moved, by Jeongmin Kim, 990 words)

China, U.S. strike positive tone in Mattis defence talks

BEIJING - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis kicks off talks in China that he and his Chinese counterpart describe as “open and honest,” seeking to strike a positive tone despite Sino-U.S. tensions over trade and the South China Sea. (CHINA-USA/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Phil Stewart and Ben Blanchard, 515 words)

Rescuers seek to drill hole in hunt for boys missing in Thai cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - Thai rescue workers will drill a narrow shaft into a cave where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach are believed to be trapped by flood waters, Thailand’s interior minister says, the fourth day of a search that has been hampered by heavy rain. (THAILAND-ACCIDENT/CAVE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chayut Setboonsarng, 545 words)

Australia to pass foreign interference laws amid rising China tensions

SYDNEY - Australia is expected to pass legislation on Wednesday aimed at preventing interference by foreign governments, a move likely to further stoke tensions with major trading partner China. (AUSTRALIA-SECURITY/REVIEW-CHINA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Colin Packham and Tom Westbrook, 655 words)

China’s solid industrial profits tamp trade war worries for now

BEIJING - Profits at China’s industrial firms rose sharply in May, maintaining the previous month’s sizzling pace despite signs of slowing momentum in the world’s second-largest economy and an intensifying trade spat with the United States. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 3,PIX), moved, 710 words)

UNITED STATES

High-ranking U.S. House Democrat dealt surprise defeat at polls

NEW YORK - The Democratic Party’s insurgent left wing and Republican U.S. President Donald Trump each claim big victories as voters in seven states select the parties’ candidates for November’s midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax, 760 words)

Ex-Trump campaign chief Manafort loses bid to dismiss Virginia charges

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was dealt a setback on Tuesday when a judge who had expressed some sympathy for Manafort’s argument that a special counsel lacked the authority to prosecute him, refused to dismiss the case. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 685 words)

U.S. pulls funding for U.N. counterterrorism office headed by Russian

UNITED NATIONS - The United States cut a planned $2 million pledge for the United Nations Counterterrorism Office on Wednesday and downgraded its presence at a conference on the issue, the latest move by the Trump administration to wield its funding to push for reform of the world body. (UN-EXTREMISTS/USA, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 430 words)

AMERICAS

Wind in sails, Mexican leftist heads to giant stadium for campaign finale

MEXICO CITY - Mexican presidential favorite Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to wrap up his election campaign in the country’s largest soccer stadium, fortified by a new opinion poll showing his already-commanding lead growing even further. (MEXICO-ELECTION (PIX), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel and Christine Murray, 590 words)

+ See also:

- MEXICO-ELECTION/CANDIDATES (PIX), moved, by Adriana Barrera and Michael O’Boyle, 720 words