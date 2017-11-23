WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1100 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Mugabe granted immunity, assured of safety in Zimbabwe -sources

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety would be protected in his home country as part of a deal that led to his resignation, sources close to the negotiations says. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT, by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Cris Chinaka, 735 words)

+ See also:

- ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/IMF (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 230 words

Myanmar, Bangladesh ink Rohingya return deal amid concern over army’s role

NAYPYITAW - Myanmar and Bangladesh sign an accord over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, a government official says, amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Yimou Lee and Thu Thu Aung, 760 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MYANMAR/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 485 words

Merkel ally urges Social Democrats to consider new German “grand coalition”

BERLIN - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) should reconsider their opposition to joining a new “grand coalition” with Angela Merkel’s conservatives because Europe needs a stable government in Berlin, a senior ally of the chancellor says; SPD leader to meet president to discuss possibilities. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT, by Michael Nienaber, 480 words)

Iran Guards ready to help rebuild Syria, Hezbollah will not disarm-TV

ANKARA - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are ready to help rebuild Syria and bring about a lasting “ceasefire” there, chief commander Mohammad Ali Jafari says, adding that disarming Lebanon’s Hezbollah is out of the question, state TV reports. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN-GUARDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Parisa Hafezi, 495 words)

MIDDLE EAST

PM Hariri urges Lebanese to put country first

BEIRUT - Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri says that the political crisis in Lebanon this month is “a wake up call” for Lebanese with different loyalties to put their country ahead of regional issues. (LEBANON-POLITICS (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

+ See also:

- LEBANON-POLITICS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words

Iraq launches operation to clear desert near Syria of Islamic State

BAGHDAD - Iraqi forces launches an operation to clear the desert bordering Syria of Islamic State in a final push to rid Iraq of the militant group, the military say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 425 words)

ASIA

PNG police order protesting asylum seekers out of Australian-run camp

SYDNEY - About fifty asylum seekers depart an Australian-run detention camp in Papua New Guinea after police move into the complex, confiscating food, water and personal belongings from the roughly 310 who remained. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Tom Westbrook and Jonathan Barrett, 590 words)

India pares back planned funding for crucial public health scheme

NEW DELHI - India approves a three-year budget for its flagship public health programme almost a fifth lower than the health ministry estimated, according to sources and previously unreported government documents reviewed by Reuters. (INDIA-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes, 785 words)

Australia urges strong, sustained U.S. engagement in Asia, warns on China

SYDNEY - Australia calls on the United States to build a strong presence in Asia and bolster ties with “like-minded” partners while warning against China’s rising influence. (AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Swati Pandey, 610 words)

Cambodian opposition’s parliament seats reallocated after ban

PHNOM PENH - Parliamentary seats held by Cambodia’s recently banned opposition party are reallocated to smaller parties that had failed to win any seats in the last election, the National Election Committee says. (CAMBODIA-POLITICS/, moved, by Prak Chan Thul, 325 words)

Anger at ‘ineffective’ U.S.-led strikes on Taliban Afghan opium labs

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan/KABUL - As U.S. and Afghan forces pound Taliban drug factories, farmers in Helmand, the country’s largest opium producer, as well as narcotics experts say strategy just repeats previous efforts that failed to stamp out the trade in the past. (AFGHANISTAN-DRUGS/, moving shortly, by Mohammad Stanekzai and Girish Gupta, 700 words)

UNITED STATES

Facebook to let users see if they ‘liked’ Russian accounts

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc says it will build a web page to allow users to see which Russian propaganda accounts they have liked or followed, after U.S. lawmakers demanded that the social network be more open about the reach of the accounts. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FACEBOOK, moved, by David Ingram, 399 words)

AMERICAS

Search for missing Argentine submarine reaches ‘critical phase’

MAR DEL PLATA/BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week has reached a “critical phase” as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman says. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Walter Bianchi and Nicolás Misculin, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/POLITICS, moved, by Luc Cohen, 695 words

- ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 505 words

RELIGION

Pope to walk diplomatic, moral tightrope in Myanmar over Rohingya crisis VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis will have to walk a diplomatic and moral tightrope during his trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh next week, flying into the eye of the storm over the plight of the Rohingya in both countries (POPE-ASIA/MYANMAR (PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT, by Philip Pullella, 750 words)