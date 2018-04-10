WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Hugh Lawson + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

As US response looms, Russia and Syria urge inspection of attack site

BEIRUT/MOSCOW - President Bashar al-Assad’s government has invited international inspectors to send a team to Syria to investigate an alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma in a move apparently aimed at averting possible Western military action over the incident. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), by Ellen Francis and Jack Stubbs, moved, 1052 words)

China’s Xi renews pledges to open economy, cut tariffs this year as U.S. trade row deepens

BOAO/BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Tuesday to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech seen as an attempt to defuse an escalating trade dispute with the United States. (USA-TRADE/CHINA (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Kevin Yao and Elias Glenn, moved, 994 words)

U.S. backs EU Iran sanctions push, warns firms against Tehran trade

LONDON - The United States on Tuesday welcomed a push by some EU states to impose new sanctions on Iran and warned firms considering doing business with the Islamic Republic that they could be funding militant groups and regional instability. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1), by William James, moved, 469 words)

EUROPE

Merkel gathers bickering ministers to knuckle down to business

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel will need to draw on all her experience to forge some team spirit among her new cabinet at a two-day retreat starting on Tuesday, with ministers already squabbling after just a month in office. (GERMANY-POLITICS/, moved, by Paul Carrel, 465 words)

Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by public sector strikes

BERLIN - Thousands of passengers at four German airports, including the biggest hub Frankfurt, are stranded as ground staff and other public sector workers stage walkouts across the country to increase the pressure in a pay dispute. (GERMANY-WAGES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 450 words)

Yulia Skripal, poisoned daughter of Russian agent, leaves British hospital

SALISBURY - Yulia Skripal has left hospital more than five weeks after she and her father, a former Russian spy, were poisoned with a nerve agent in an attack that has sparked one of the biggest crises in the West’s relations with the Kremlin since the Cold War. (BRITAIN-RUSSIA/SKRIPAL (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Nicholls, 690 words)

AFRICA

Armed groups control Libyan prisons, torture rampant - U.N.

GENEVA - Armed groups in Libya are killing and torturing detainees in prisons, some nominally under government control, where thousands of civilians are being unlawfully held, the United Nations says. (LIBYA-SECURITY/UN, moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 450 words)

ASIA

N.Korean foreign minister, on Moscow visit, calls for closer Russia ties

MOSCOW - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho says on a visit to Moscow that the situation on the Korean Peninsula and events in international politics shows that his country and Russia needs to forge stronger ties. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/RUSSIA-LAVROV (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Stiff contest expected as Malaysians go to polls on May 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will hold a general election on May 9, the Election Commission says, in what could be the toughest test of the ruling coalition’s 61-year grip on power. (MALAYSIA-ELECTION/DATE (UPDATE 2, PIX,TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Joseph Sipalan, 485 words)

Scandal clouds darken for Japan’s Abe ahead of Trump summit

TOKYO - A cronyism scandal embroiling the Japanese prime minister deepened on Tuesday ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump with a memo media said suggested an ex-aide had helped win approval for a friend of the premier to set up a veterinary school. (JAPAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), by Linda Sieg, moved, 668 words)

Vanuatu and China deny holding military base talks

SYDNEY - Vanuatu and China deny a media report that Beijing wanted to establish a permanent military presence in the Pacific island nation. (CHINA-DEFENCE/VANUATU (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, 485 words)

UNITED STATES

With Syria in focus, Trump cancels trip to Latin America

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to cancel his first official trip to Latin America this week to focus on responding to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, the White House said on Tuesday. (AMERICAS-SUMMIT/TRUMP (UPDATE 1), by Roberta Rampton, 240 words)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will strike a conciliatory tone on Tuesday in testimony before Congress in an attempt to blunt possible regulatory fallout from the privacy scandal engulfing his social network. (FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/ZUCKERBERG (PIX, TV), by David Ingram and Dustin Volz, moved, 502 words)

FBI raids offices, home of Trump’s personal lawyer-sources

WASHINGTON - The FBI raids the offices and home of U.S. President Trump’s personal lawyer in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-COHEN (UPDATE 4), moved, by Warren Strobel and John Walcott, 1,060 words)

Trump says will meet North Korean leader in May or June

WASHINGTON/SEOUL - U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or in early June and hopes the discussions will ultimately lead to an end of the North’s nuclear weapons programme. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/USA-TRUMP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Holland and Christine Kim, 465 words)

ANALYSIS-After Parkland shooting, U.S. states shift funds to harden school safety

NEW YORK - Before the ink could dry on Florida Governor Rick Scott’s signature last month, critics cried foul over the bill he signed into law to spend $400 million boosting security at schools across the state following February’s Parkland mass shooting. (USA-GUNS/EDUCATION-FUNDING, (ANALYSIS, PIX) by Hilary Russ and Laila Kearney, 790 words, expect by 1630 GMT, 12:30 ET)

AMERICAS

Colombia arrests former rebel leader on U.S. drug trafficking charge

BOGOTA - Colombia arrests a soon-to-be congressman from the Marxist FARC party on charges of drug trafficking, the government says, sparking outrage from the former rebel group that demobilized last year. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ARRESTS (PIX), moved, 375 words)

Mexico puts U.S. ties under review as Trump stirs new tensions

MEXICO CITY - Mexico says it will review all forms of cooperation with the United States, including efforts to combat powerful drug cartels, in a sign of mounting frustration over President Trump’s antagonistic attitude toward the country. (MEXICO-USA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dave Graham, 760 words)

