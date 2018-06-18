WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT)

TOP STORIES

Bavarians give Merkel two weeks to reach EU deal on migrants

BERLIN/MUNICH - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) give German Chancellor Angela Merkel two weeks to reach a European deal before they would demand immigration curbs that could fracture her governing coalition. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Thomas Escritt and Joern Poltz, 280 words)

U.N. rights boss calls for end to Trump’s policy of family separation

GENEVA - The top U.N. human rights official calls on the Trump administration to halt its “unconscionable” policy of forcibly separating children from migrant parents irregularly entering the country via Mexico. (UN-RIGHTS/(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 500 words)

+ See also:

- USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax, 750 words

- USA-IMMIGRATION/CRASH (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 300 words

Arab coalition bombs Houthis at Hodeidah airport, urges them to withdraw

ADEN - Arab coalition aircraft bombard Houthi fighters holed up at the airport of Yemen’s main port Hodeidah as a senior alliance official says he hopes U.N. diplomacy can coax the Iran-aligned movement to cede the city to “save the population”. (YEMEN-SECURITY (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved by Mohammed Ghobari, 840 words)

EUROPE

British PM’s Brexit plans set for Lords defeat, teeing up showdown

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans face rejection by parliament’s upper chamber, setting the stage for a confrontation with rebel lawmakers later in the week that could rock her minority government. (BRITAIN-EU/LORDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by William James, 570 words

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 290 words

- BRITAIN-EU/NHS-MAY (URGENT), moved, 125 words

Head of VW’s Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen holds crisis talks to find a stand-in boss for its Audi brand, a source familiar with the discussions said, after German authorities arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler as part of a probe into emissions test cheating. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/STADLER (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz, 639 words)

Spanish king’s brother-in-law turns himself in to serve prison sentence

MADRID - The brother-in-law of Spain’s king turns himself in to authorities to serve nearly six years in jail for crimes including tax fraud and embezzlement, a prison spokesman says. (SPAIN-PRINCESS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 360 words)

Meghan’s father says UK’s Prince Harry told him to “give Trump a chance”

LONDON - Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, says her new husband Prince Harry had an open mind about Britain’s exit from the European Union and told him to give U.S. President Donald Trump a chance. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN-FATHER (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alistair Smout, 490 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian, Iraqi forces say U.S. bombs military border positions, U.S. denies

BEIRUT - Syrian state media says U.S.-led coalition aircraft bombed a Syrian army position near the Iraqi border, causing deaths and injuries, but the U.S. military denies it was responsible. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 6), moved, by Angus McDowall, 620 words)

Jailed Kurdish leader may hold key in Turkish elections

SILVAN, Turkey - The outcome of Turkey’s elections on Sunday could depend on a jailed presidential candidate’s sway over voters more than 1,200 km (750 miles) away in the country’s largely Kurdish southeast. (TURKEY-ELECTION/KURDS (TV, PIX), moved, by Daren Butler, 1140 words)

Israel says indicts ex-cabinet minister over alleged spying for Iran

JERUSALEM - Israel indicts a former cabinet minister on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service says. (ISRAEL-IRAN/ESPIONAGE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 280 words)

ASIA

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan’s Osaka area kills three, stops factories

TOKYO - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Osaka, Japan’s second-biggest metropolis, killing three people, halting factory lines in an industrial area and bursting water mains, government and company officials said. (JAPAN-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Kaori Kaneko and Malcolm Foster, 600 words)

UNITED STATES

Trial of former New England mob boss accused of murder to wrap up

BOSTON - Jurors are due to hear closing arguments in the trial of a former New England mob boss and an associate accused of participating in the 1993 murder of a Boston nightclub manager whose remains were discovered in Rhode Island two years ago. (MASSACHUSETTS-CRIME/SALEMME (PIX), moved, by Nate Raymond, 350 words)

Too frail for death row? Texas inmate seeks execution reprieve

AUSTIN - After two recent botched U.S. executions of inmates with compromised veins, a convicted murderer and rapist is arguing he is too ill to be put to death by lethal injection in Texas later this month. (USA-EXECUTION/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 635 words)

AMERICAS

Colombia president-elect faces challenges on peace, economy

BOGOTA - Colombia’s President-elect Ivan Duque has promised to unite a divided country behind his plans to toughen a peace accord with Marxist rebels and to rekindle economic growth, but he will face major challenges when he takes office in August. (COLOMBIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 760 words)

HEALTH

Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO

LONDON - Many parents already have concerns, but some may now have a new argument for limiting their children’s ‘screen time’ - addiction to video games has been recognised by World Health Organization as a mental health disorder. (HEALTH-DISEASES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, By Kate Kelland, 470 words)