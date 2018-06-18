WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Bavarians give Merkel two weeks to reach EU deal on migrants
BERLIN/MUNICH - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) give German Chancellor Angela Merkel two weeks to reach a European deal before they would demand immigration curbs that could fracture her governing coalition. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Thomas Escritt and Joern Poltz, 280 words)
U.N. rights boss calls for end to Trump’s policy of family separation
GENEVA - The top U.N. human rights official calls on the Trump administration to halt its “unconscionable” policy of forcibly separating children from migrant parents irregularly entering the country via Mexico. (UN-RIGHTS/(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 500 words)
Arab coalition bombs Houthis at Hodeidah airport, urges them to withdraw
ADEN - Arab coalition aircraft bombard Houthi fighters holed up at the airport of Yemen’s main port Hodeidah as a senior alliance official says he hopes U.N. diplomacy can coax the Iran-aligned movement to cede the city to “save the population”. (YEMEN-SECURITY (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved by Mohammed Ghobari, 840 words)
British PM’s Brexit plans set for Lords defeat, teeing up showdown
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans face rejection by parliament’s upper chamber, setting the stage for a confrontation with rebel lawmakers later in the week that could rock her minority government. (BRITAIN-EU/LORDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by William James, 570 words
Head of VW’s Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal
FRANKFURT - Volkswagen holds crisis talks to find a stand-in boss for its Audi brand, a source familiar with the discussions said, after German authorities arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler as part of a probe into emissions test cheating. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/STADLER (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz, 639 words)
Spanish king’s brother-in-law turns himself in to serve prison sentence
MADRID - The brother-in-law of Spain’s king turns himself in to authorities to serve nearly six years in jail for crimes including tax fraud and embezzlement, a prison spokesman says. (SPAIN-PRINCESS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 360 words)
Meghan’s father says UK’s Prince Harry told him to “give Trump a chance”
LONDON - Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, says her new husband Prince Harry had an open mind about Britain’s exit from the European Union and told him to give U.S. President Donald Trump a chance. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/MEGHAN-FATHER (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alistair Smout, 490 words)
Syrian, Iraqi forces say U.S. bombs military border positions, U.S. denies
BEIRUT - Syrian state media says U.S.-led coalition aircraft bombed a Syrian army position near the Iraqi border, causing deaths and injuries, but the U.S. military denies it was responsible. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 6), moved, by Angus McDowall, 620 words)
Jailed Kurdish leader may hold key in Turkish elections
SILVAN, Turkey - The outcome of Turkey’s elections on Sunday could depend on a jailed presidential candidate’s sway over voters more than 1,200 km (750 miles) away in the country’s largely Kurdish southeast. (TURKEY-ELECTION/KURDS (TV, PIX), moved, by Daren Butler, 1140 words)
Israel says indicts ex-cabinet minister over alleged spying for Iran
JERUSALEM - Israel indicts a former cabinet minister on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service says. (ISRAEL-IRAN/ESPIONAGE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 280 words)
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan’s Osaka area kills three, stops factories
TOKYO - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Osaka, Japan’s second-biggest metropolis, killing three people, halting factory lines in an industrial area and bursting water mains, government and company officials said. (JAPAN-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Kaori Kaneko and Malcolm Foster, 600 words)
Trial of former New England mob boss accused of murder to wrap up
BOSTON - Jurors are due to hear closing arguments in the trial of a former New England mob boss and an associate accused of participating in the 1993 murder of a Boston nightclub manager whose remains were discovered in Rhode Island two years ago. (MASSACHUSETTS-CRIME/SALEMME (PIX), moved, by Nate Raymond, 350 words)
Too frail for death row? Texas inmate seeks execution reprieve
AUSTIN - After two recent botched U.S. executions of inmates with compromised veins, a convicted murderer and rapist is arguing he is too ill to be put to death by lethal injection in Texas later this month. (USA-EXECUTION/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 635 words)
Colombia president-elect faces challenges on peace, economy
BOGOTA - Colombia’s President-elect Ivan Duque has promised to unite a divided country behind his plans to toughen a peace accord with Marxist rebels and to rekindle economic growth, but he will face major challenges when he takes office in August. (COLOMBIA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 760 words)
Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO
LONDON - Many parents already have concerns, but some may now have a new argument for limiting their children’s ‘screen time’ - addiction to video games has been recognised by World Health Organization as a mental health disorder. (HEALTH-DISEASES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, By Kate Kelland, 470 words)
