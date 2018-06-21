WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Andrew Heavens + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Trade pressures deepen as Daimler warns on sales

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT - Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler shocks investors with a warning that trade tensions will hit sales, while fears of a “tit-for-tat” trade war grow as Europe readies retaliatory tariffs against the United States. (USA-TRADE/EU (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop and Edward Taylor, 885 words)

U.S. House Republicans short of votes to pass immigration bill -lawmaker

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have not yet rounded up the votes needed to pass immigration legislation they plan to take up later on Thursday, a member of the House Republican leadership says. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker, 377 words)

Syria’s Assad gets food lifeline from Crimea

LONDON/MOSCOW - Crimea has stepped up grain exports to Syria over the past year in an arrangement that gives the Black Sea peninsula an outlet for its surplus crops and ensures President Bashar al-Assad has a reliable source of wheat. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CRIMEA (INSIGHT, TV, PIX), by Jonathan Saul and Polina Devitt, 1,078 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s wife charged with fraud, Justice Ministry says

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, is charged with fraud over the alleged misuse of state funds in ordering catered meals at their official residence, the Justice Ministry says. (ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Maayan Lubell, 167 words)

Iraq court rules cancellation of some votes in May election unconstitutional

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s top court upholds a law mandating a nationwide recount of votes in a May parliamentary election but ruled that the cancellation of overseas, displaced, and Peshmerga ballots was unconstitutional. (IRAQ-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 405 words)

EUROPE

Euro zone to decide on Greek debt relief, bailout exit nears

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Thursday how much cash and debt relief to give Greece in return for compliance with economic reforms, to ensure Athens can finance itself after it exits its bailout in August. (EUROZONE-GREECE/, (UPDATE 1), expect by 1700 GMT, by Jan Strupczewski, 405 words)

Romanian ruling party conjures parallel state fears in legal “blitzkrieg”

BUCHAREST - When Stelian Ion set aside law for politics he was hoping to fight for Romania’s environment. Instead the opposition lawmaker finds himself in a battle with the ruling party over fundamental changes to criminal law. (ROMANIA-POLITICS/LAW (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Luiza Ilie, 1,240 words)

Steelworks test mettle of Italy’s anti-establishment government

TARANTO, Italy - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement campaigned for years to close Ilva, Europe’s largest steelworks which has brought death, environmental disaster and jobs to this corner of southern Italy. (ITALY-POLITICS/ILVA (PIX), moved, by Crispian Balmer, 1,034 words)

Turkey’s Erdogan may seek coalition if fails to get majority

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says his ruling AK Party could seek to form a coalition if it fails to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election, but says the prospect of this is “very, very low”. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ezgi Erkoyun, 400 words)

European human rights court rejects appeal by Norwegian mass killer

OSLO - The European Court of Human Rights rejects an appeal by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik who says his near-isolation in prison amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment. (NORWAY-BREIVIK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Alister Doyle and Gwladys Fouche, 235 words)

ASIA

N.Korea, China leaders agree to boost ‘strategic, tactical’ cooperation -KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed measures to bolster “strategic and tactical” cooperation between the two countries in a second meeting on Wednesday, the North’s state media says. (NORTHKOREA-USA/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 322 words)

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern gives birth to baby girl

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to her first child, a girl, Ardern says in a posting on Instagram. (NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 515 words)

As Fukushima residents return, some see hope in nuclear tourism

FUKUSHIMA - On a cold day in February, Takuto Okamoto guided his first tour group to a sight few outsiders had witnessed in person: the construction cranes looming over Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/NUCLEAR-TOURISM (TV,PIX,GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim Kelly, 875 words)

AFRICA

East Libyan forces say advance to retake oil ports, clashes continue

BENGHAZI, Libya/VIENNA - East Libyan forces say they have retaken the shuttered oil ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, where the head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) says he hopes operations will resume in a “couple of days”. (LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL-PORTS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Aidan Lewis, 640 words)