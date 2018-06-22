WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Mark Heinriche + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Chinese media says U.S. has “delusions” as impact of trade war spreads

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - U.S. protectionism is self-defeating and a “symptom of paranoid delusions” that must not distract China from its path to modernisation, Chinese media says as Beijing keeps up with its war of words with Washington while markets wilt. (USA-TRADE/CHINA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Blanchard and David Stanway, 895 words)

Killings by security forces rife in Venezuela, rule of law “virtually absent” - UN

GENEVA - Venezuelan security forces suspected of killing hundreds of demonstrators and alleged criminals enjoy immunity from prosecution, indicating that the rule of law is “virtually absent” in the country, the United Nations says. (VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Stephanie Nebehay, 450 words)

Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop their efforts to pass comprehensive immigration legislation until after the November elections, which he hopes will boost the party’s majority in Congress. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Doina Chiacu, 746 words)

OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance

VIENNA - OPEC agrees on a modest increase in oil production from July after its leader Saudi Arabia persuades arch-rival Iran to cooperate amid calls from major consumers to help reduce the price of crude and avoid a supply shortage. (OIL-OPEC/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Shadia Nasralla, 671 words)

EUROPE

Bulgaria to propose immediate closure of EU borders to migrants

SOFIA - Bulgaria will propose the immediate closure of the European Union’s external borders to migrants and the setting up of centres for war refugees outside its territory at the EU’s weekend mini-summit on the migration crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BULGARIA, moved, 264 words)

Greece gets debt relief from euro zone

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers extend maturities and deferred interest of a major part of their loans to Greece along with a big cash injection to ensure Athens can stand on its own feet after it exits its bailout in August. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Francesco Guarascio and Renee Maltezou, 600 words)

Airbus says no-deal Brexit would threaten its role in UK

PARIS/LONDON - Airbus issues its strongest warning yet about the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying a withdrawal without a deal will force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk. (BRITAIN-EU/AIRBUS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tim Hepher and Paul Sandle, 650 words)

Marine Le Pen’s niece opens finishing school for would-be far-right leaders

LYON, France - The niece of far-right leader Marine Le Pen launches a political academy that she hopes will serve as a “finishing school” for would-be luminaries on France’s right wing, but denies she’s plotting a political comeback. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (PIX), by Catherine Lagrange, 373 words)

Romania ruling party rallies behind chief after graft conviction

BUCHAREST - Senior members of Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD) express undimmed support for their leader after a preliminary Supreme Court ruling sentences the country’s most powerful politician to prison for corruption. (ROMANIA-POLITICS/ moved, by Radu-Sorin Marinas, 398 words)

Pope to make Vatican changes in push for reform, transparency

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis will be making several significant changes in the Vatican in the next few weeks and months to bring in fresh faces with new ideas and promote others as part of his push for reform. (POPE-INTERVIEW/CHANGES (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 665 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Yemen’s Houthis indicate willingness to hand over port to U.N. -sources

WASHINGTON - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have indicated they would be willing to hand over management of Hodeidah port to the United Nations, a potential breakthrough in a conflict that has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, sources familiar with the efforts say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yara Bayoumy, Warren Strobel and Jonathan Landay, 723 words)

Syria’s Assad defies U.S., presses southwest assault

BEIRUT - Syrian government helicopters have dropped barrel bombs on opposition areas of the southwest for the first time in a year, a war monitor and rebel officials say, in defiance of U.S. demands that President Bashar al-Assad halt the assault. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), by Angus McDowall and Tom Perry, 699 words)

Saudi female inspectors ready for women driving

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women car accident inspectors are training to respond to incidents involving female drivers, who will be allowed to get behind the wheel in the conservative Muslim kingdom starting on Sunday when a decades-old ban ends. (SAUDI-WOMEN/DRIVING-INSPECTORS (TV, PIX), moved, by Sarah Dadouch, 438 words)

Turkey’s master campaigner, Erdogan faces biggest election challenge

ANKARA - After dominating Turkish politics for a decade and a half, President Tayyip Erdogan now faces his biggest electoral challenge - from a combative former teacher who has revitalised a dispirited opposition in less than two months. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay, 842 words)

Palestinians and Israelis remember life under British rule

JERUSALEM - Prince William’s tour of Israel and the Palestinian Territories is the first official visit by a member of the royal family, but the Holy Land is familiar ground to the British state. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-MEMORIES (TV, PIX), by Maayan Lubell and Rinat Harash, 884 words)

AFRICA

S.Sudan rules out rebel leader Machar rejoining government

ADDIS ABABA - South Sudan offers to allow a rebel representative to join its government, but rules out Riek Machar, saying they have “had enough” of the rebel leader after five years of civil war. (SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), by Aaron Maasho, 500 words)

Congo opposition leader Bemba expected back home in July

GOMA - Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, whose war crimes convictions were quashed last month, is expected to return to Congo next month for a party congress to select a candidate for December’s presidential vote, a party spokesman says. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Fiston Mahamba, 420 words)

ASIA

China’s Hainan says will partly lift “Great Firewall” to lure foreign tourists

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China’s southern province of Hainan will offer foreigners unrestricted internet access to Facebook , Twitter and YouTube as part of new incentives to boost tourism. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HAINAN, moved, by Yawen Chen and Brenda Goh, 332 words)

Malaysia picks new central bank chief, she puts focus on stability

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia names its new central bank governor, choosing a woman who had been a former deputy governor assisting investigations into the 1MDB scandal, and who has most recently held a senior role at the International Monetary Fund. (MALAYSIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), by Joseph Sipalan, 592 words)

As Najib holidays in Malaysia, his former mentor Mahathir turns up the pain

LANGKAWI, Malaysia/KUALA LUMPUR - The police kept watch close to a holiday villa where Najib Razak this week gave his first sit-down interview since his shock election defeat last month, a reminder for the former Malaysian prime minister that he may not have much more time to relax. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB-MAHATHIR (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Sipalan and A. Ananthalakshmi, 1,115 words)

Indonesian cleric linked to Islamic State gets death sentence over militant attacks

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court sentences to death a cleric linked to Islamic State for masterminding from his jail cell a string of deadly militant attacks across the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. (INDONESIA-SECURITY/COURT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Darren Whiteside, 340 words)

North and South Korea agree to round of reunions of divided families

SEOUL - Delegations from North and South Korea agree to arrange the first reunions in three years of some of the families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/REUNION (UPDATE 1, TV), by Joyce Lee, 535 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. top court lets states force online retailers to collect sales tax

WASHINGTON - States may force online retailers to collect potentially billions of dollars in sales taxes, the U.S. Supreme Court says in a major ruling that undercuts an advantage many e-commerce companies have enjoyed over brick-and-mortar rivals. (USA-COURT/TAXES (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 840 words)

AMERICAS

Mexico leftist’s motley coalition augurs post-election balancing act

MEXICO CITY - Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has forged a coalition of voters of all stripes in a bid to win the presidency at the third time of asking and now, with victory within his grasp, he must work out how to hold it together. (MEXICO-ELECTION/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ETM, by Dave Graham, 850 words)

