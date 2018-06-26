WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Janet Lawrence + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Trump revs up attacks on Harley-Davidson over production move

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump threatens motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc with higher taxes and says its business will suffer in a public backlash over its decision to move production for European customers overseas. (HARLEY DAVIDSON-TARIFFS/ (UPDATE 2), by Doina Chiacu, 670 words)

Before crisis coalition talks, Merkel seeks EU help on migrants

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Spanish counterpart agree to cooperate on migrant policy, saying a European approach was the only way forward as her Bavarian allies pile pressure on her to deliver a deal this week. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Madeline Chambers, 630 words)

Iran says it can handle fresh sanctions amid unrest reports

LONDON - President Hassan Rouhani promised Iranians the government would be able to handle the economic pressure of new U.S. sanctions amid reports of a second day of demonstrations in protest at financial hardship and a weakening rial. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ROUHANI (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 600 words)

Doctor goes on trial over Spain’s “stolen babies” scandal

MADRID - An 85-year-old Spanish gynaecologist goes on trial accused of abducting a baby in 1969 and giving her away, the first person prosecuted for the “stolen babies” scandal that affected thousands during General Francisco Franco’s rule. (SPAIN-CRIME/STOLEN BABIES (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Sonya Dowsett and Catherine MacDonald, moved, 350 words)

UNITED STATES

Mattis becomes first U.S. defense chief to visit China under Trump

BEIJING - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis becomes the first Pentagon chief to visit China since 2014, starting a three-day trip with a goal of improving security dialogue with Beijing despite increasingly fraught Sino-U.S. relations. (CHINA-USA/DEFENSE (TV, PIX), moved, by Phil Stewart, 580 words)

Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now

WASHINGTON - Parents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials says. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and David Shepardson, 725 words)

Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to appeal jailing order

WASHINGTON - Lawyers for Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, says they plan to appeal a judge’s decision to jail Manafort while he awaits a criminal trial in Washington this fall. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 320 words)

AMERICAS

Scourge of Mexico establishment poised to capture presidency

MEXICO CITY - For 13 years, Mexico’s perennial political outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has covered tens of thousands of miles crisscrossing the nation in dogged pursuit of its highest office. Now the 64-year-old leftist is on the brink of winning Sunday’s presidential election. (MEXICO-ELECTION/LOPEZ OBRADOR (NEWSMAKER, PIX, TV), by Dave Graham, 1050 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian army advances in southwest - monitor, state media

BEIRUT - The Syrian army has seized a chunk of territory from rebels in the southwest, Syrian state media and a war monitor says, the first major government advance in an offensive near the Jordanian border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, 530 words)

Britain’s Prince William honours Holocaust victims, meets Netanyahu

JERUSALEM - Britain’s Prince William voices horror over the Nazi Holocaust in a sombre start to the first official visit by a British royal to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Dan Williams, 600 words)

AFRICA

Ethiopia greets Eritreans with flowers for first talks since war

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia’s prime minister greeted an Eritrean delegation at the start of the first high-level visit in nearly two decades that has raised hopes of ending one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs. (ETHIOPIA-ERITREA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Aaron Maasho, 325 words)

Warring South Sudan leaders reach agreement on ‘some points’ - minister

KHARTOUM - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar reach agreement on “some points” in peace talks in Khartoum, Sudan’s foreign minister said. (SOUTHSUDAN-TALKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words)

EUROPE

As investment stalls, auto industry warns PM May: Avert a Brexit car crash

LONDON - Uncertainty over Brexit has halved new investment in the British car industry and Prime Minister Theresa May should urgently change tack to keep the world’s fifth largest economy in the EU’s customs union, the country’s main car lobby group said. (BRITAIN-EU/AUTOS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge, 850 words)

EU in last-ditch appeal to Poland to respect basic EU values

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS - European Union ministers make last-minute appeals to Poland to back away from its latest judicial reform, which they say puts its courts under political control in flagrant violation of one of the EU’s founding principles. (EU-POLAND/ (UPDATE 1, TV), expect by 1500, by Gabriela Baczynska and Robert-Jan Bartunek, 465 words)

Uber to learn London licence fate with judge’s ruling on Tuesday

LONDON - Uber will hear if a bid to overturn a ruling stripping it of its licence to operate in London, its biggest European market, has succeeded after it says its corporate culture and practice had changed. (UBER-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Alistair Smout, 450 words)

Sweden’s far right eyes election gains as gang violence rises

STOCKHOLM - A surge in gang violence has stirred anti-immigration sentiment before an election in Sweden, putting a far-right party on course for big gains in one of Europe’s most liberal countries. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/CRIME (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander, 1,180 words)

UK moves to bolster powers of chemical weapons body

THE HAGUE - Britain moves to bolster the global chemical weapons organisation, calling for its members to vote on a proposal to give it new powers to identify those responsible for attacks with banned poison munitions. (CHEMICALWEAPONS-OPCW/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling, 735 words)

ASIA

Indonesia’s election season a gauge of rise in political Islam

JAKARTA - About 100 residents of a gritty commercial district of Indonesia’s capital listen intently as a man roars into a microphone: “Are you ready to change our president? Are you ready for new leadership?” (INDONESIA-ELECTIONS/MOSQUES (PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Agustinus Beo Da Costa, 800 words)