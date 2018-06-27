WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Mark Heinrich + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

U.S. judge orders migrant families to be reunited

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - A U.S. judge has blocked the Trump administration from separating immigrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, and ordered that those who were separated be reunited within 30 days. (USA-IMMIGRATION/ (PIX), moved, by Jonathan Stempel and Doina Chiacu, 649 words)

Putin-Trump summit on agenda as John Bolton holds Moscow talks

MOSCOW - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds talks in Moscow with Russian officials ahead of a meeting with Vladimir Putin, part of an effort to lay the ground for a summit between the Russian leader and President Donald Trump. (RUSSIA-USA/BOLTON (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Andrew Osborn and Maria Tsvetkova, 546 words)

Poland backs down on Holocaust law, acts to end jail terms

WARSAW - Polish lawmakers vote to water down a Holocaust law that angered the United States and Israel, and remove parts that imposed jail terms on people who suggest the nation was complicit in Nazi crimes. (ISRAEL-POLAND/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Pawel Sobczak, 571 words)

Automakers warn U.S. tariffs will cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, hike prices

WASHINGTON - Two major auto trade groups warn the Trump administration that imposing up to 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles would cost hundreds of thousands of auto jobs, dramatically hike prices on vehicles and threaten industry spending on self-driving cars. (USA-TRADE/AUTOS (PIX), moved, by David Shepardson, 770 words)

EUROPE

Threat of collapse looms over German coalition after crisis talks fail to resolve migrant row

BERLIN - The threat of collapse still looms over Germany’s three-month old coalition government after crisis talks into the early hours fail to resolve a row over immigration between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian allies. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 490 words)

Malta to allow migrant rescue ship to dock, ending standoff

CASTILLE, Malta - A humanitarian ship that has had about 230 rescued migrants on board for almost a week will enter a Maltese port on Wednesday, ending a standoff with Italy which refused to let the ship dock. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/MALTA-LIFELINE (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Chris Scicluna, 407 words)

Italy’s new government is no threat to euro, eurosceptic senator says

ROME - Italy’s new government will do nothing to undermine the euro and investors have no reason to fear its agenda, a prominent eurosceptic senator from the right-wing League party says. (ITALY-EURO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gavin Jones, 574 words)

New Czech government has shaky support, strong anti-migration stance

PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman appoints a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, installing a minority government that will need the support of the once-outcast Communist party to be able to rule. (CZECH-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, 625 words)

Is Macron’s quick tongue his biggest weakness?

PARIS - In his first year in office, French President Emmanuel Macron has had some big wins - he’s changed labour rules to make hiring and firing easier, stared down unions to overhaul the state-run rail company and tamed the budget deficit for the first time in a decade. But there is one area in which the restless 40-year-old is having less success - his sometimes abrasive manner seems to be rubbing French voters and some foreign leaders up the wrong way.(FRANCE-MACRON/PERSONALITY (PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 599 words)

MIDDLE EAST

After protests, Iran’s Supreme leader calls for punishment of those who disrupt economic security

BEIRUT - Iran’s supreme leader calls on the judiciary to punish those “who disrupt economic security” following protests earlier this week over the rial’s collapse and the prospect of more hardships to come due to intensifying U.S. sanctions against Tehran. (IRAN-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, by Babak Dehghanpisheh, 626 words)

Syrian offensive knocks hospitals out of service -monitor

BEIRUT - Bombardment by pro-government forces forced four medical centres out of service overnight in rebel-held southwestern Syria as a Russian-backed offensive gathered pace, a medical relief group says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Perry, 601 words)

UN envoy resumes talks to avert all-out attack on Yemen’s main port

ADEN - A U.N. special envoy meets Yemen’s exiled president in efforts to find a political solution that would avert an all-out assault on the country’s main port city, which the United Nations fears could trigger a famine. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Mohamed Mokhashef, 537 words)

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist detained as driving ban lifted

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has detained prominent women’s rights advocate Hatoon al-Fassi, widening a crackdown that has ensnared more than a dozen activists even as the kingdom lifted a ban on women driving, sources say. (SAUDI-ARRESTS/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sarah Dadouch, 383 words)

Prince William pays first official British royal visit to occupied West Bank

JALAZONE CAMP, West Bank - Prince William pays the first official British royal visit to the Palestinian Territories, touring a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and voicing hope for peace during a meeting with the Palestinian president. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephen Farrell, 730 words)

ASIA

Myanmar rejects citizenship reform at private Rohingya talks

YANGON - A senior Myanmar official has told Western diplomats that a proposal to review a citizenship law that effectively renders most Rohingya Muslims stateless could not be implemented, five people present at the meeting in Denmark in early June tell Reuters. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/MEETING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Poppy Elena McPherson and Simon Lewis, 780 words)

Malaysian police to question Najib and wife after seizing up to $275 mln from homes

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police say they will soon question ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his wife after finding nearly $275 million worth of jewellery, handbags, watches and other items at premises linked to the couple. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/POLICE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Rozanna Latiff, 625 words)

Unofficial counts show regional Indonesia polls favouring President Widodo

DEPOK, Indonesia - Unofficial counts in Indonesia’s regional elections put candidates favouring President Joko Widodo ahead in three provinces on Java island, where more than half of the population of the world’s third-largest democracy live. (INDONESIA-ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nilufar Rizki and Yuddy Cahya, 531 words)

As North and South Korea cosy up, human rights groups struggle for cash

SEOUL - Human rights and North Korean defector groups in South Korea say they are struggling to raise money, cutting jobs and programmes, and facing pressure to avoid criticism of Pyongyang as Seoul and Washington focus on diplomatic outreach to the isolated country. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/RIGHTS (PIX), moved, by Jeongmin Kim, 990 words)

AFRICA

South Sudan rivals sign peace agreement in Khartoum

KHARTOUM - South Sudan’s president signs a peace agreement with rebels under which a ceasefire will start in 72 hours, the foreign minister says, but rebels reject other parts of the deal. (SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Khalid Abdelaziz, 506 words)

More than 200 people killed in weekend violence in central Nigeria

JOS, Nigeria - More than 200 people were killed last weekend in violence in central Nigeria’s Plateau state, the state governor says. (NIGERIA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Joshua Inuwa, 226 words)

UNITED STATES

High-ranking U.S. House Democrat dealt surprise defeat at polls

NEW YORK - The Democratic Party’s insurgent left wing and Republican U.S. President Donald Trump each claim big victories as voters in seven states select the parties’ candidates for November’s midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax, 760 words)

Ex-Trump campaign chief Manafort loses bid to dismiss Virginia charges

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is dealt a setback when a judge refused to dismiss the case even after voicing some sympathy for Manafort’s argument that a special counsel lacked the authority to prosecute him. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 685 words)

U.S. pulls funding for U.N. counterterrorism office headed by Russian

UNITED NATIONS - The United States cuts a planned $2 million pledge for the United Nations Counterterrorism Office and downgrades its presence at a conference on the issue, the latest move by the Trump administration to wield its funding to push for reform of the world body. (UN-EXTREMISTS/USA, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 430 words)

AMERICAS

Leftist holds wide lead in 3 polls ahead of Mexico president election

MEXICO CITY - Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has a lead of more than 20 points and more than one-half of the vote ahead of the country’s election on Sunday, according to three final polls. (MEXICO-ELECTION/REFORMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Christine Murray and Miguel Angel Gutierrez, 314 words)

