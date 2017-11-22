WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/10 AM ET

(Corrects time in headline)

TOP STORIES

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison

THE HAGUE - A U.N. tribunal convicts former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentences him to life in prison. (WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Toby Sterling, Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch, 1,192 words)

+ See also:

- WARCRIMES-MLADIC/SREBRENICA (PIX, TV), expect by 1600/11 AM ET, by Maja Zuvela, 650 words

- WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (TIMELINE), moved, 780 words

- WARCRIMES-MLADIC/ (NEWSMAKER, PIX), moved, by Daria Sito-Sucic, 1,100 words

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to be sworn in as president on Friday

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Friday marking a new era for a country dominated by Robert Mugabe whose swift downfall this week ended nearly four decades in power. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700/12 PM ET, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 750 words)

+ See also:

- ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/CHINA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 390 words

Lebanon’s PM Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri shelves his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 787 words)

Escape from North Korea: video shows defector under fire

SEOUL - A North Korean border guard briefly crossed the border with the South in the chase for a defector last week - a violation of the ceasefire accord between North and South, a video released by the U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul shows. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTION (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Haejin Choi and Josh Smith, 881 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/USA (UPDATE 5), moved, by Joel Schectman and David Brunnstrom, 610 words

AFRICA

As Mugabe falls, Africans wonder: what next?

NAIROBI - Hours after Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe was forced to quit after 37 years in power, Uganda’s president, another former guerrilla in office for more than 30 years, was tweeting about pay rises for civil servants. (AFRICA-ZIMBABWE/UGANDA (PIX), expect by 1630, by Katharine Houreld, 959 words)

EUROPE

German parties send mixed signals on prospects for new govt

BERLIN - German parties send mixed signals on how to resolve the country’s worst political crisis of modern times, as pressure mounts on Social Democrats (SPD) to once again serve as junior partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), 650 words, moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-POLITICS/STEINMEIER (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 625 words

UK slashes growth forecasts, sees higher borrowing

LONDON - Britain slashes its growth forecasts for its Brexit-bound economy and expects to borrow a lot more going into the next decade, finance minister Philip Hammond says in a gloomy budget statement to parliament. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 810 words)

Italy’s Berlusconi takes fight against ban from office to European court

STRASBOURG - Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi argue at the European Court of Human Rights against his ban from holding public office, hoping for a green light that will allow him to run for prime minister at Italy’s election early next year. (ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Gilbert Reilhac, 529 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian opposition conference starts in Riyadh after key resignation

RIYADH - A Syrian opposition meeting begins in Riyadh aiming to unify the group’s position ahead of U.N.-backed peace talks to end the six-year civil war. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1800/1 PM ET, by Stephen Kalin, 800 words)

ASIA

U.S. calls Myanmar operation against Rohingya ‘ethnic cleansing’

WASHINGTON - The United States labels the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya population “ethnic cleansing” and says it will consider targeted sanctions against those responsible. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, 398 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/UN (TV), 510 words

- POPE-ASIA/MYANMAR-ROHINGYA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea, three missing

TOKYO - A U.S. Navy transport plane carrying 11 people crashes in the Philippine Sea south of Japan as it was flying to the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet says. (JAPAN-USA/CRASH (UPDATE 3), moved, 260 words)

Indian navy the odd man out in Asia’s “Quad” alliance

NEW DELHI - The Trump administration is pushing security ties between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, but the revival of the Asian “Quad” must overcome lingering mistrust in New Delhi towards its allies that hampers genuine military cooperation. (INDIA-USA/QUAD (PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 950 words)

US renews grant for clearing bombs in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH - The United States openes a $2 million tender to help clear unexploded bombs in Cambodia weeks after the government’s mine clearance agency said its U.S. funding had been stopped. (CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), by Prak Chan Thul, 495 words)

Ninth Australian lawmaker quits as citizenship crisis widens

SYDNEY - A ninth Australian lawmaker quits parliament after discovering she is a dual national, the latest casualty in a widening constitutional crisis that has cost the government its majority. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 370 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Democrats, advocacy groups launch blitz of ads attacking tax plan

WASHINGTON - The tax overhaul pushed by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans is prompting a slew of attack ads by Democrats and progressive groups that say the legislation would lavish benefits on corporations and the rich, while harming the middle class. (USA-TAX/DEMOCRATS (PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker, 680 words)

Trump: Father of UCLA player in shoplifting case is ‘ungrateful fool’

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump reignites a feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting, calling him an “ungrateful fool” in a series of early-morning tweets. (USA-UCLA/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, 368 words)

Regulators to press Uber after it admits covering up data breach

TORONTO/SAN FRANCISCO - Struggling ride-hailing firm Uber faces a fresh regulatory crackdown after disclosing it paid hackers $100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), by Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville, 1039 words)

AMERICAS

NAFTA talks hit wall as Mexico, Canada push back on U.S. demands

MEXICO CITY - The United States, Mexico and Canada fail to resolve any major differences in a fifth round of talks to rework the NAFTA trade deal, drawing a swift complaint from the Trump administration that the lack of progress could doom the process. (TRADE-NAFTA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera, 830 words)

+ See also:

- TRADE-NAFTA/USA, moved, 122 words

- TRADE-NAFTA/TRUMP-OPTIONS, moved, by David Lawder, 633 words

ENTERTAINMENT

David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of ‘The Partridge Family,’ dies at 67

David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the “The Partridge Family” television show, died on Tuesday at age 67, his publicist says. (PEOPLE-DAVIDCASSIDY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Daniel Trotta and Alex Dobuzinskis, 676 words)