WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

TOP STORIES

Trump says ‘We’ll see’ on North Korea summit, to insist on denuclearization

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges it is unclear if his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will go ahead, and says Washington would insist that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons despite Pyongyang’s threat to pull out of meeting. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/SOUTHKOREA-TALKS (WRAPUP 9, PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/NUCLEARSITE-IMAGES (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Josh Smith, 622 words

U.S. Senate panel releases details from its Trump Tower meeting probe

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate committee releases hundreds of pages of transcripts and other details from its investigation of meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with Russians who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 308 words)

Trump tweets: China has ‘much to give’ in trade negotiations

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump says in tweets that “nothing has happened” with China’s ZTE and that Beijing has “much to give” Washington on trade, denying suggestions that his administration is “folding” in negotiations with Beijing. (USA-CHINA/ZTE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 393 words)

EU’s Tusk asks: ‘With friends like Trump, who needs enemies?’

SOFIA - U.S. President Donald Trump has “rid Europe of all illusions” by quitting Iran nuclear deal and driving trade disputes, European Union chairman says, underlining depth of trans-Atlantic discord. (USA-TRUMP/EU (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 492 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

From war room to boardroom. Military firms flourish in Sisi’s Egypt

CAIRO - In the four years since former armed forces chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became Egypt’s president, companies owned by the military have gone from strength to strength. Local businessmen and foreign investors are concerned. (EGYPT-MILITARY/ECONOMY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 2,467 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Senate panel advances Trump nominee to lead CIA

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee votes to approve President Donald Trump’s nominee to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, and she is expected to be confirmed by full Senate as soon as next week. (USA-TRUMP/HASPEL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 409 words)

Industrial production rises strongly; homebuilding tumbles

WASHINGTON - U.S. industrial production increases solidly amid acceleration in manufacturing and mining output, latest indication that economy is gathering momentum. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 735 words)

AMERICAS

Hundreds protest against ‘fixed’ election in Venezuela

CARACAS/BARINAS - Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators block traffic in march to Organization of American States headquarters in Caracas to protest this weekend’s presidential vote, which they say is rigged. (VENEZUELA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Luc Cohen and Franciso Aguilar, 442 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-ELECTION/ABSTENTION (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Brian Ellsworth, 1,165 words

MIDDLE EAST

Israel says Hamas curbed Gaza protests after Egyptian warning

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Palestinian protests on Gaza-Israel border drop off over past two days, amid reports that Egyptian officials intervene to restore calm after dozens of Palestinians are killed by Israeli gunfire. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams, 900 words)

EUROPE

Meghan Markle’s father overshadows daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry

WINDSOR, England - Meghan Markle’s father overshadows his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry by sowing confusion about whether he will walk her down aisle or snub British royal family by pulling out of intricately planned celebration at last minute. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Fraser and Michael Holden, 857 words)

AFRICA

Congo receives first doses of Ebola vaccine amid outbreak

GENEVA/KINSHASA - First batch of 4,000 experimental Ebola vaccines to combat outbreak suspected of killing 23 people arrives in Congo’s capital Kinshasa. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 504 words)

ASIA

Armed Malaysian police enter former PM Najib’s home

KUALA LUMPUR - At least dozen armed police enter home of ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak after he returns from prayers at mosque, Reuters witnesses say. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Fathin Ungku and Joseph Sipalan, 769 words)

SCIENCE

Oxygen presence in distant galaxy sheds light on early universe

WASHINGTON - After detecting a whiff of oxygen, astronomers have determined that stars in a faraway galaxy formed 250 million years after the Big Bang - a rather short time in cosmic terms - in a finding that sheds light on conditions in the early universe. (SPACE-GALAXY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Will Dunham, 400 words)

With world’s worst air, Indian city struggles to track pollution

KANPUR, India - In world’s most polluted city, Kanpur in northern India, biggest hospital is overwhelmed by patients with respiratory ailments, and city lacks infrastructure to fight air pollution. (HEALTH-POLLUTION/INDIA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Neha Dasgupta, 1,100 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gaspar Noe’s ‘Climax’ takes Cannes on a drug-fueled dance

CANNES, France - Gaspar Noe seems almost disappointed by largely enthusiastic response to film he premiers in Cannes. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/GASPAR NOE (PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 373 words)

Korean spy film screens at Cannes while real-world plot thickens

CANNES, France - “The Spy Gone North”, tale of South Korean who infiltrated North Korea in 1990s, is full of plot twists, but movie might be outdone by news, as efforts to resolve nuclear stand-off face real-life cliffhanger. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/THE SPY GONE NORTH (PIX, TV), moved, by Natasha Howitt, 365 words)

Cannes sea disaster gives adventurers a taste of migrants’ horror

CANNES, France - Two adrenaline junkies setting off to row across Atlantic were ready for challenge. But when disaster struck they got glimpse of horrors faced by people who take to sea out of desperation rather than thirst for adventure. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/BEYOND THE RAGING SEA (TV), moved, by Hanna Rantala, 306 words)

Love struggles against class barriers in Indian Cannes movie ‘Sir’

CANNES, France - Love story between wealthy young Mumbai businessman and country woman who comes to work as his servant will challenge Indians’ preconceptions about class, says first-time feature director Rohena Gera as she presents her film in Cannes. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/SIR (TV), moved, by Sarah Mills, 241 words)

First-time director brings ‘post-post-colonial’ South Africa to Cannes

CANNES, France - With its characters herding cattle through austere, dusty landscape, “The Harvesters” bears passing resemblance to Western. But setting of movie, which wins critical acclaim for its first-time director in Cannes, is not Wild West but South Africa, and its cowboys are Afrikaners, community that thrived in apartheid era but now faces uncertain future. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/THE HARVESTERS (TV), moved, by Will Russell, 351 words)