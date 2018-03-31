WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET

(update)

Editor: Dan Wallis + 1 646 223 4222

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Syrian army regains most of eastern Ghouta

AMMAN - The Syrian army command says it has regained most of the towns and villages in eastern Ghouta and is pressing its military operations in the last rebel bastion of Douma. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GHOUTA (UPDATE 2, PIX TV), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 481 words)

Israeli troops wound dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead

GAZA - Israeli troops shot and wounded about 70 Palestinians among crowds demonstrating at the Gaza-Israel border on Saturday, health officials said, after one of the deadliest days of unrest in the area in years. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 545 words)

UK-Russia standoff deepens as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

MOSCOW - Moscow tells Britain it must cut more than 50 of its diplomatic and technical staff in Russia in a stand-off over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, the Russian Foreign Ministry says. (BRITAIN-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 650 words)

Trump tells advisers he wants U.S. out of Syria -senior officials

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is telling advisers he wants an early exit of U.S. troops from Syria, two senior administration officials say, a stance that may put him at odds with many top U.S. officials. (USA-TRUMP/SYRIA, (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Holland, 535 words)

EUROPE

Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

CAMBRIDGE, England - Well-wishers fill the streets of Cambridge for the funeral of British physicist Stephen Hawking, hailed as “an imprisoned mind roaming the cosmos”. (PEOPLE-HAWKING/FUNERAL (PIX, TV), moved, 391 words)

Italy protests to France over border incident

ROME - Italy protests to France over an incident in which French border police entered a clinic run by a non-governmental organisation that cares for migrants trying to cross the Alps. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY-FRANCE (UPDATE 2), moved, 305 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian mother hopes to reunite family shattered by war

DAMASCUS - Amira Gharmoush’s family has been a victim of both sides of the war for the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. The 67-year-old Syrian mother of nine is now hoping to piece back together what’s left of it. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GHOUTA-MOTHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates

U.S. President Donald Trump launched his second attack in a week on Amazon.com Inc, accusing the world’s biggest online retailer of getting unfairly cheap rates from the U.S. Postal Service and not paying enough tax. (AMAZON.COM-TRUMP/, moved, 315 words)

Fox News commentator on vacation as advertisers flee amid controversy

Fox News show host Laura Ingraham announced she is taking next week off, after almost a dozen advertisers dropped her show after the conservative pundit mocked a teenage survivor of the Florida school massacre on Twitter. (USA-GUNS/BOYCOTT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 359 words)

Autopsy of man shot by police in California fuels more protests

SACRAMENTO - About 200 demonstrators squared off with police in riot gear overnight in California’s capital and more protests were planned after an autopsy on Stephon Clark contradicted the police account of the shooting of the unarmed black man. (CALIFORNIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Sharon Bernstein, 500 words)

RUSSIA

Russian tycoon Magomedov arrested on embezzlement charges

MOSCOW - Russian authorities on Saturday arrested billionaire Ziyavudin Magomedov on charges of embezzling more than $35 million, in one of the highest-profile prosecutions of a Russian tycoon in years. (RUSSIA-SUMMA/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 4), moved, by Polina Nikolskaya and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 580 words)

AFRICA

Sierra Leone heads to the polls to seek successor to Koroma

FREETOWN - Sierra Leone votes in a poll delayed by fraud allegations to choose a successor to President Ernest Bai Koroma who leaves a country still struggling after the Ebola epidemic. (LEONE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Umaru Fofana, 420 words)

Botswana’s Khama steps down as president after a decade at helm

GABORONE - Ian Khama, a retired army general, stepped down as president of Botswana, handing the diamond-rich country to his deputy after a decade at the helm. (BOTSWANA-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, 540 words)

Kenya holds memorial for last male northern white rhino

NANYUKI, Kenya - The death of the world’s last male northern white rhinoceros leads Kenyan government official to call at a memorial for the animal for putting anyone possessing ivory in prison for life. (KENYA-RHINO (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

ASIA

MINGORA - Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai visits her birthplace in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, bursting into tears as she enters her childhood home for the first time since a Taliban gunman shot her in 2012. (PAKISTAN-MALALA/HOMETOWN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Asif Shahzad and Jibran Ahmad, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PAKISTAN-MALALA/ (UPDATE 2, INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, by Kay Johnson, 830 words)