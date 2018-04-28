WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET

Editor: Chizu Nomiyama + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

North Korean media hails summit as Trump presses for full denuclearisation

SEOUL - North Korea’s state news agency calls the inter-Korean summit a turning point for the Korean peninsula, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would maintain sanctions pressure on Pyongyang ahead of his own unprecedented meeting with Kim Jong Un. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Josh Smith, 780 words)

Russia ran U.S. election interference, no Trump collusion -panel Republicans

WASHINGTON - Russia ran an information warfare campaign to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but there is no evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow, Republicans on a congressional panel say in a report. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-HOUSE (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Warren Strobel and John Walcott, 520 words)

China’s Xi, India’s Modi seek new relationship after summit

WUHAN - The leaders of China and India agreed to open a new chapter in their relationship on Saturday after an informal summit, just months after a dispute over a stretch of their high-altitude Himalayan border rekindled fears of war. (CHINA-INDIA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Sue-Lin Wong, 644 words)

Despite warmth, Merkel and Trump still differ on trade and NATO

WASHINGTON - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump air differences over trade and NATO at a White House meeting where they try to put on a show of warmth and friendship despite tensions between the two allies. (USA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and Andreas Rinke, 590 words)

EUROPE

Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse

LONDON - Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda are in talks to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group, a combination which would surpass Tesco’s grocery market share and be worth up to 15 billion pounds ($20.7 billion). (SAINSBURY’S-WALMART/M&A (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by James Davey and Ben Martin, 746 words)

EU digital tax on corporate turnover faces uphill road

SOFIA - A European Commission plan to tax the digital turnover of large companies is met with scepticism from the global rule-setting body on tax matters and some EU states, which call instead for an international solution. (EU-ECOFIN/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving shortly by Francesco Guarascio, 540 words)

Pompeo starts Mideast tour with call for new Iran sanctions

RIYADH - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a hastily-arranged visit to the Middle East as the United States aims to muster support for new sanctions against Iran. (MIDEAST-USA/SAUDI-POMPEO (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Lesley Wroughton, 432 words)

“My gladiator lay down his shield”: Toddler Alfie Evans dies in Britain

LONDON - Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old British toddler whose grave illness drew international attention, has died. (BRITAIN-HEALTH/ALFIE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 250 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israel says “denuclearized” Korean peninsula helpful on Iran

NEW YORK - Friday’s historic pledge by the leaders of the two Koreas to work to denuclearize the Korean peninsula should give U.S. President Donald Trump a stronger hand to renegotiate the treaty curtailing Iran’s nuclear program, Israel’s intelligence minister says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ISRAEL (PIX), moved, by Daniel Bases, 656 words)

Saudi man killed in missile salvo from Yemen

DUBAI - Yemen’s Houthi movement fired ballistic missiles at what it called “economic and vital targets” in the southern Saudi province of Jizan on Saturday, and Saudi authorities said a man was killed by debris from the projectiles. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI (UPDATE 3, TV), by Noah Browning, 406 words)

Palestinian teen dies after being wounded by Israeli fire on Gaza border

GAZA - A 15-year-old Palestinian youth dies a day after being shot by Israeli troops during protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 458 words)

ASIA

U.S., China trade tensions a pressing concern for ASEAN - Singapore PM

SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says a mounting trade dispute between the United States and China is one of the most pressing worries for Southeast Asian nations as their leaders echo concern over rising protectionism. (ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 1), by Jack Kim, 497 words)

“If we vote, we’ll be killed” - Afghan villages face election threat

CHARBULAK, Afghanistan - Villagers in Afghanistan say the Taliban have been telling them not to vote in elections planned later this year, threatening to burn down the house of anyone who does, in a bid to derail a vote seen as a major test of government credibility. (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/TALIBAN (PIX), moved, by Matin Sahak, 630 words)

Malaysia’s election campaign kicks off amid claims of sabotage and bias

KUALA LUMPUR/LANGKAWI, Malaysia - Campaigning for Malaysia’s May 9 general election formally begins, pitting Prime Minister Najib Razak against his ex-mentor, Mahathir Mohamad, in a contest marred by claims of sabotage and a skewed electoral system. (MALAYSIA-ELECTION/NOMINATION (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Sipalan and Rozanna Latiff, 578 words)

Dozens hospitalised as Myanmar battles week-long landfill fire

YANGON - Firefighters in Myanmar scramble to put out a fire in a massive garbage dump on the edge of its largest city, Yangon, as foul-smelling smoke from the burning trash that injured dozens extends into its second week. (MYANMAR-FIRE/ (PIX), moved, by Thu Thu Aung and Yimou Lee, 410 words)

AFRICA

Suicide bomber kills four army officers in Somalia - mayor

BOSASO, Somalia - A suicide bomber blows himself up in a military camp in the Somali town of Galkayo, killing four officers, officials said, an attack claimed by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group. (SOMALIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Abdiqani Hassan, 160 words)

Former Malawi president Banda returns home, says ready to prove innocence

LILONGWE - Former Malawi president Joyce Banda returns home to a rousing welcome from supporters and vows to prove her innocence after more than three years in self-imposed exile amid graft allegations. (MALAWI-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, 292 words)

UNITED STATES

An impossible dream? Democrats try to connect with Trump voters

OSAGE CITY, Kansas - Paul Davis has a simple formula for winning over President Donald Trump’s supporters in his Kansas race for Congress: He talks about kitchen table issues, like prescription drug prices and farm tariffs. And he is in no hurry to announce that he’s a Democrat. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-TRUMPVOTERS (PIX, TV), moved, by Susan Cornwell and James Oliphant, moved, 1,210 words)

Cosby conviction could mean hefty damages in civil cases -legal experts

NEW YORK - On top of the years in prison comedian Bill Cosby faces for sexual assault, his criminal conviction increases the likelihood he will have to pay hefty damages in civil lawsuits brought by women who say that he assaulted or defamed them, legal experts say. (PEOPLE-COSBY/LAWSUIT (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Brendan Pierson, 690 words)

- PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Allen, 560 words

AMERICAS

Mexico presidency frontrunner should decide quickly on airport if elected -adviser

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador should decide quickly about whether to scrap a new Mexico City airport if he wins the July 1 election, a top adviser says. (MEXICO-ELECTION/AIRPORT (PIX, TV), moved, by Dave Graham and Julia Love, 400 words)