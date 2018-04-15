WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/ 6 PM ET

Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8310

TOP STORIES

Russia’s Putin predicts global ‘chaos’ if West hits Syria again

MOSCOW/DAMASCUS - Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepares to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jack Stubbs and Laila Bassam, 829 words)

Arab leaders call for probe into Syria chemical attacks, condemn Iran

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia - The Arab League calls for an international probe into the “criminal” use of chemical weapons in Syria and condemns what it sees as Iran’s interference in the affairs of other countries. (ARAB-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Stephen Kalin and Sarah Dadouch, 595 words)

Barbara Bush, wife of ex-U.S. President George H.W. Bush, in ‘failing health’

WASHINGTON - Barbara Bush, the wife of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, is in “failing health” and has decided to no longer seek medical treatment, the office of the ex-president says. (PEOPLE-BARBARABUSH/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, 367 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump bashes Comey as ‘slippery’ ahead of book release

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump hurls a new set of insults at James Comey, challenging accusations the former FBI director makes in a tell-all book that is due for release this week, and insisting he never pressed Comey to be loyal to him. (USA-COMEY/BOOK (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels to attend Trump lawyer’s hearing

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will attend a court hearing in New York for U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Daniels’ lawyer says. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STORMY, moved, by Karen Freifeld, 218 words)

AMERICAS

Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moves to end an escalating crisis over a Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd oil pipeline, saying Ottawa is prepared to offer financial aid to ensure the project goes ahead. (KINDER MORGAN CN-PIPELINE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 596 words)

Voter support for jailed Lula drops in wide open Brazil presidential race -poll

SAO PAULO - Brazilian voters are abandoning jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as his chances of running in October fade, but they are not transferring their support en masse to other leftist candidates, a Datafolha poll shows. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 479 words)

EUROPE

German minister tells Russia its behaviour must change

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticises Russia for a series of activities beyond its borders, blaming it for a cyber attack on his own ministry, and says Moscow must change its ways. (GERMANY-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 513 words)

Veteran pro-EU candidate Djukanovic set to win Montenegro presidency -projection

PODGORICA - Veteran pro-European Union politician Milo Djukanovic is set to win Montenegro’s presidential election with 53 percent of the votes, according to projected results. (MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Aleksandar Vasovic, 394 words)

Demonstrators flood Barcelona in support of jailed separatist leaders

BARCELONA - Hundreds of thousands of Catalan independence supporters flood the streets of Barcelona calling for the release of jailed separatist leaders after a supreme court ruling frustrates their latest attempt to elect a regional leader. (SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 268 words)

ASIA

Bangladesh, UNHCR dispute Myanmar’s Rohingya repatriation claim

DHAKA/YANGON - The Bangladeshi government and the United Nations refugee agency dispute Myanmar’s assertion it has repatriated five members of a Rohingya family, saying neither the government of Bangladesh nor the aid agency had any involvement in any such repatriation. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/REFUGEES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Serajul Quadir and Shoon LeiWinNaing, 508 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

‘It’s about time’: the 2018 Rock Hall inductions

CLEVELAND - It was a night of nostalgia, with an emphasis on ‘better late than never,’ as rockers from Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits and the Moody Blues braved the wet cold of Cleveland in the 33rd class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (MUSIC-HALLOFFAME/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Kim Palmer, 441 words)