WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

TOP STORIES

N.Korea’s Kim to invite U.S. experts for nuclear site shutdown as Trump presses for full denuclearisation

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea when the country shuts its nuclear test site in May, Seoul officials say, as U.S. President Trump presses for total denuclearisation ahead of his own unprecedented meeting with Kim. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Hyonhee Shin, 1,083 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/POMPEO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Landay, 698 words

U.S. concerned by ‘destabilising and malign activities’ of Iran -Pompeo

TEL AVIV - The United States is deeply concerned by Iran’s “destabilising and malign activities,” new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (MIDEAST-USA/SAUDI-POMPEO (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Ori Lewis, 1,000 words)

Migrant caravan gathers on U.S.-Mexico border before asylum bids

TIJUANA, Mexico - Hundreds of people from a Central American migrant caravan rally at the U.S.-Mexico border, many preparing to report to U.S. authorities later in the day to make asylum claims that may land them in detention centers. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CARAVAN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Delphine Schrank, 650 words)

T-Mobile, Sprint say $26 billion deal would give U.S. tech lead over China

- T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp say they have agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal and believe they can win over skeptical regulators because the merger would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to creating the next generation mobile network. (SPRINT CORP-M&A/T-MOBILE US (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, Sheila Dang and Liana B. Baker, 1,023 words)

ASIA

Rohingya refugees tearfully plead for U.N. Security Council help

KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh - Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh make emotional pleas to visiting U.N. Security Council envoys for help in returning safely to their homes in neighboring Myanmar and for justice over the reason they fled - accusations of killings, rapes and arson. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/UN (PIX, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, moved, 688 words)

Myanmar policeman who testified Reuters reporters were framed is sentenced to prison -police

YANGON - A police officer who testified that police framed two Reuters reporters has been sentenced to an undisclosed prison term for violating Myanmar’s Police Disciplinary Act, a police spokesman tells Reuters, without elaborating. (MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/, moved, by Thu Thu Aung and Shoon Naing, 601 words)

EUROPE

UK interior minister Rudd resigns -BBC

LONDON - Britain’s interior minister, Amber Rudd, has resigned, the BBC reports, after the government struggled to contain the fallout over the way it has treated some long-term Caribbean immigrants who have wrongly been labelled illegal immigrants. (BRITAIN-WINDRUSH/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moving shortly, by Andrew MacAskill, 500 words)

London elections set to leave British PM May down but not out

LONDON - Voters in London are expected to punish Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party at local government elections this week that could embolden critics of her Brexit strategy, but are not expected to trigger her downfall. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ELECTION (PIX), moved, by William James, 931 words)

Armenia’s ruling party says it will not stop ‘people’s candidate’ becoming PM

YEREVAN - Armenia’s ruling party says it will not stop protest leader Nikol Pashinyan becoming interim prime minister if all opposition factions in parliament support his candidacy. (ARMENIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 250 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S.-backed forces say they regain villages seized by Syrian army

AMMAN - U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say they had expelled Syrian troops that briefly took control of a string of villages in oil-rich areas east of the Euphrates river near the Iraqi border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-EUPHRATES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 597 words)

Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp

AMMAN - Syrian troops tighten the noose around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern Damascus where hundreds of civilians face an uncertain future, state media, witnesses and residents say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CAMP (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 556 words)

Israeli military kills three Palestinians along Gaza Strip border

JERUSALEM - Israeli troops shoot and kill three Palestinians along the border with the Gaza Strip in two separate incidents, the Israeli military says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE, moved, 308 words)

Rivals see ruse in Palestinian political forum to be convened by Abbas

GAZA - Political rivals accuse Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of pushing ahead with a rare and disputed national decision-making meeting to tighten his grip on power and sideline them. (PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 408 words)

AFRICA

Islamic State ally stakes out territory around Lake Chad

ABUJA/MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - From the shores of Lake Chad, Islamic State’s West African ally is on a mission: winning over the local people. Digging wells, giving out seeds and fertiliser and providing safe pasture for herders are among the inducements offered by Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), which split from Nigeria’s Boko Haram in 2016. (NIGERIA-SECURITY/, moved, by Paul Carsten and Ahmed Kingimi, 1,272 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Weinstein ‘believes he will be forgiven’ by Hollywood -Piers Morgan

LONDON - Movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, believes he will eventually be forgiven by Hollywood, according to television presenter Piers Morgan. (PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX), moved, 277 words)