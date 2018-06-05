WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Aiming at Trump strongholds, Mexico hits back with trade tariffs

MEXICO CITY - Mexico puts tariffs on American products ranging from steel to pork and bourbon, retaliating against import duties on metals imposed by President Donald Trump and taking aim at Republican strongholds ahead of U.S. congressional elections in November. (USA-TRADE/MEXICO (WRAPUP 5, PIX), moved, by David Alire Garcia and Miguel Gutierrez, 1,006 words)

China’s ZTE signed preliminary agreement to lift U.S. ban -sources

ZTE signs agreement in principle that would lift U.S. Commerce Department ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business, according to sources familiar with matter. (USA-TRADE/CHINA-ZTE (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moving shortly, by Karen Freifeld, 900 words)

Expect disagreements over tariffs at G7 summit - Canada official

OTTAWA - Group of Seven leading industrial nations set to disagree over contentious U.S. metals tariffs this week at summit President Donald Trump is due to attend, says Canadian official. (G7-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren, 432 words)

Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore’s Sentosa Island -White House

WASHINGTON/SINGAPORE - Summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa, White House says as preparations accelerate for next week’s event. (NORTHKOREA-USA/SINGAPORE-ZONE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 220 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-USA/PEACE (PIX), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom, 869 words

Pressure builds on U.S. Attorney General Sessions as Trump pours on blame

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump lashes out at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, directly blaming him for allowing probe of possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia to overshadow his presidency for more than year. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (PIX), moved, 504 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (UPDATE 1), by Sarah N. Lynch, 256 words

Deep in the Pentagon, a secret AI program to find hidden nuclear missiles

WASHINGTON - U.S. military is increasing spending on secret research effort to use artificial intelligence to help anticipate launch of nuclear-capable missile, as well as track and target mobile launchers in North Korea and elsewhere. (USA-PENTAGON/MISSILES-AI (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Phil Stewart, 1,210 words)

Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran’s ‘aggression’

PARIS - Israel’s leader urges France to turn its attention to tackling Iran’s “regional aggression”, saying he no longer needs to convince Paris to quit world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran as economic pressure will kill it anyway. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ISRAEL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by John Irish and Marine Pennetier, 644 words)

UNITED STATES

Kate Spade, designer who built handbag empire, found dead

NEW YORK - Kate Spade, designer who built fashion empire on popularity of her signature handbags before selling brand, is found dead in her New York City apartment in apparent suicide, police say. (PEOPLE-KATE SPADE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, 504 words)

Hollywood mogul Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

NEW YORK - Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault, his lawyer says, in first cases involving disgraced producer to be tested in criminal court since scores of accusers emerged last year. (PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, 536 words)

Trump keeps up blitz on NFL players with ‘Celebration of America’

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump escalates feud with Philadelphia Eagles after most team members refuse to attend event honoring their Super Bowl victory in fallout over Trump’s demand that players stand for national anthem. (FOOTBALL-NFL/ANTHEM-TRUMP (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and James Oliphant, 694 words)

EUROPE

Italy’s new PM vows radical change, flanked by party bosses

ROME - Italy’s new prime minister promises to bring radical change to country, including more generous welfare and crackdown on immigration, as two party bosses who hold keys to his anti-establishment government nod their approval. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones, 850 words)

Britain asks to join WTO procurement deal in latest Brexit step

GENEVA - Britain officially applies to join World Trade Organization’s government procurement agreement, legal step it needs to take to maintain trading relationships after it leaves European Union on March 29, 2019. (BRITAIN-EU/WTO, moved, by Tom Miles, 346 words)

MIDDLE EAST

EXCLUSIVE-In Syria, Russian move causes friction with Iran-backed forces - officials

BEIRUT - Russian troop deployment in Syria near Lebanese border causes friction with Iran-backed forces including Hezbollah which object to uncoordinated move, two non-Syrian officials in regional alliance backing Damascus say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-DEPLOYMENT (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry, 578 words)

Turkish dam project threatens rift with Iraq over water shortages

BAGHDAD/ISTANBUL - Iraq is surprised by Turkey’s decision to start holding back water behind its Ilisu dam earlier than promised, says Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, suggesting it is done to win support for government in upcoming elections. (IRAQ-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and Ali Kucukgocmen, 469 words)

Abadi warns of ‘dangerous violations’ in Iraq’s election

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s prime minister says there were “dangerous violations” in May 12 parliamentary election and bans members of election commission from traveling, move that could hinder delicate process of forming new government. (IRAQ-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 359 words)