WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Catalonia to move to declare independence from Spain on Monday

MADRID/BARCELONA - Catalonia will move on Monday to declare independence from Spain, a regional government source said, as the European Union nation nears a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy and has unnerved financial markets. (SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Sonya Dowsett, 900 words)

Las Vegas massacre probe turns to gunman’s girlfriend ahead of Trump visit

LAS VEGAS - The quest by police to comprehend why a retiree shot 58 people to death in Las Vegas has turned to the gunman’s girlfriend, who has flown back to the United States from the Philippines facing investigators’ questions about what she knew of his motives. (LASVEGAS-SHOOTING/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Sharon Bernstein and Alexandria Sage, 1400 words)

U.S. Defense Secretary suggests sticking with Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says United States should consider staying in Iran nuclear deal unless it is proven that Tehran is not abiding by agreement or that it is not in U.S. national interest to do so. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, 700 words)

Microscope trailblazers win chemistry Nobel for “freeze framing” life

STOCKHOLM/LONDON - A trio of Swiss, American and British scientists won the 2017 Nobel chemistry prize on Wednesday for developing cryo-electron microscopy, allowing researchers to see biological molecules frozen in action. (NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Simon Johnson and Ben Hirschler, 586 words)

Iran, Turkey vow to halt Iraqi Kurds’ secession

ANKARA - The presidents of Iran and Turkey vowed during talks in Tehran on Wednesday to work closely together to prevent the disintegration of Iraq and Syria and to oppose the Iraqi Kurds’ drive for independence. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN-TURKEY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Parisa Hafezi and Tulay Karadeniz, 437 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi forces in final assault to take Hawija from Islamic State

BAGHDAD - Iraqi forces launched a final assault on Wednesday to capture Hawija, one of two pockets of territory in Iraq still under Islamic State control, entering the town’s outskirts after several hours of fighting, military commanders said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-HAWIJA (UPDATE 2), moved, 392 words)

SPECIAL REPORT: In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State

MOSUL, Iraq - One informer said he hid the sim card from his mobile phone in a water filter to avoid detection by Islamic State. Another concealed his in a sack of rice and made calls to his Iraqi handlers from a basement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL), pix, moved, by Michael Georgy, Ahmed Rasheed and Raya Jalabi, 2,300 words

Turkish judge finds 43 soldiers guilty of trying to kill Erdogan

MUGLA - A Turkish court finds 43 former soldiers guilty of attempting to kill President Tayyip Erdogan during last year’s failed coup, and hands most of them life sentences in the highest profile case related to the attempted putsch so far. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Ece Toksabay, 500 words, expect by 1500 GMT)

EUROPE

Interrupted by coughing fit and prankster, PM May struggles through keynote speech

MANCHESTER - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to enthuse her divided party was overshadowed on Wednesday by an extended coughing fit, a prankster and even some letters falling off the slogan on stage behind her. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and William James, 698 words)

British PM May orders energy price cap, sending shares tumbling

MANCHESTER - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would impose a price cap on the energy market that would affect millions of households, sending stocks in the country’s largest energy provider, Centrica to a 14-year low. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ENERGY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and William James, 550 words)

Italy’s 5-Star sees internet democracy dream turning to nightmare

ROME - Internet-based direct democracy is a hallmark of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, but hacking attacks and glitches in its operating system are now threatening the party’s prospects of success (ITALY-POLITICS/5STAR, (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT, by Gavin Jones, 650 words)

Greek court clears U.S. extradition of Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

ATHENS - A Greek court clears the way for the extradition to the United States of a Russian, also wanted by Moscow, suspected of laundering billions of dollars in digital currency bitcoin. (GREECE-RUSSIA/CYBER-EXTRADITION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Karolina Tagaris, 360 words)

Strong chance of Brexit no deal and UK govt collapse, says Scottish minister

EDINBURGH - Scotland’s Brexit minister tells Reuters in an interview he believes there is a “pretty strong” chance that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union with no deal, possibly leading to the fall of the government and a second vote on Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/SCOTLAND (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Elisabeth O‘Leary, 500 words)

ASIA

Russia throws North Korea lifeline to stymie regime change

MOSCOW - Russia is quietly boosting economic support for North Korea to try to stymie any U.S.-led push to oust Kim Jong Un as Moscow fears his fall would sap its regional clout and allow U.S. troops to deploy on Russia’s eastern border. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/RUSSIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 1094 words)

UN panel urges North Korea to end torture, child labour

GENEVA - A U.N. panel cites credible reports that North Korean authorities torture or use violence against children and also calls on Pyongyang to end child labour and punishment for their “parents’ crimes” or political views. (NORTHKOREA-UN/CHILDREN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT, by Stephanie Nebehay, 400 words)

Mattis says will try to work with Pakistan ‘one more time’

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States will try “one more time” to work with Pakistan in Afghanistan before President Donald Trump turned to options to tackle Islamabad’s alleged support for militant groups. (USA-PAKISTAN/MILITARY (UPDATE 4), moved, by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, 391 words)

Aid groups seek $434 million for Rohingya crisis for next six months

COX‘S BAZAR, Bangladesh - Humanitarian organisations helping Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh says they need $434 million over the next six months to help up to 1.2 million people, most of them children, in dire need of life-saving assistance. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Rahul Bhatia, 700 words)

Vanuatu in final evacuation of island threatened by volcano

SYDNEY - The last residents on Vanuatu’s northern island of Ambae will be evacuated on Wednesday, officials say, as a volcano that has been spitting rock and ash into the air for more than a week shows signs of stabilising. (VANUATU-VOLCANO/ (TV, PIX), moved, 305 words)

White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up

DANDONG, China - Seated beneath tall windows and dressed simply in singlets and trousers, North Korean painters are hard at work. The artists staple canvases to frames or copy idyllic landscapes from laptop computers. One wears headphones as he brushes a group of running horses onto his canvas. (NORTHKOREA-CHINA/ART (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong, Giselda Vagnoni and Fanny Potkin, 1,515 words)

AMERICAS

U.S. expels 15 Cuban diplomats, drawing protest from Havana

WASHINGTON/HAVANA - Trump administration orders expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats after pulling more than half of its own embassy staff out of Havana, drawing angry protest from Cuban government. (USA-CUBA/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Sarah Marsh, 600 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama’s climate regulation -document

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose repealing the Clean Power Plan - the Obama administration’s centerpiece regulation to fight climate change - and plans to solicit input on a rule to replace it, an EPA document seen by Reuters shows. (USA-EPA/CARBON (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 445 words)

Trump praises response to Puerto Rico, says crisis straining budget

SAN JUAN - U.S. President Donald Trump expresses satisfaction with the federal response to Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico, despite criticism his government was slow to address the crisis. (USA-PUERTORICO/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Gabriel Stargardter, 810 words)

