World Bank lowers Russia's 2019 GDP forecast to 1.4 pct

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Friday it had lowered its forecast for annual economic growth in Russia this year to 1.4 percent from a projection in January of 1.5 percent.

“A downgraded forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2019 reflects lower oil prices; the medium-term outlook remains modest,” the World Bank said.

Real GDP growth exceeded expectations last year, reaching 2.3 percent, but the rise was largely due to “one-off effects in non-housing construction”, the international financial institution said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)