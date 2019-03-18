Fidelity National to buy Worldpay for $34.83 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based fintech group Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) has agreed to buy payment processor Worldpay for $34.83 billion, as it looks to bulk up in a rapidly changing industry.

Including debt, the deal values Worldpay at about $43 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Worldpay shareholders will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11 in cash for each share held, valuing the company at $112.12 per share, according to Reuters calculations.

Upon closing, FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent and Worldpay shareholders will own about 47 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)