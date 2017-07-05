FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 5, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 3 months ago

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc, Britain’s largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.

Worldpay’s shareholders will receive 55 pence in cash per share and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares. Worldpay shareholders will also get a cash dividend of 5 pence per Worldpay Share.

That makes the total value for Worldpay shareholders 385 pence per share, a premium of 18.9 percent to the firm’s stock close on Monday, the day before Worldpay said it had received rival bid approaches from Vantiv and JPMorgan Chase Bank . ($1 = 0.7740 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.