RPT-Iceland's WOW air postpones flights amid equity raising

March 28 (Reuters) - Iceland’s WOW air said on Thursday it has postponed all flights as the company enters the final stages of an equity raising with a group of investors.

The low-cost airline said on Tuesday that bondholders had approved a plan to convert their bonds into equity and formal discussions with investors had started.

“WOW air is in the final stages of finalizing equity raise with a group of investors. All flights have been postponed until documentation with all parties involved have been finalized,” the airline said in a travel alert. (Reporting by Tommy Lund; editing by Darren Schuettler)

