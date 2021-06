FILE PHOTO: Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

(Reuters) - UK’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has served an initial enforcement order relating to National Grid’s proposed $11 billion purchase of England’s largest electricity distribution business WPD from U.S.-based PPL.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the text of the order will be published on its website.