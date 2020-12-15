WPP to restate financial statements for last three years

Dec 15 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it will restate its financial statements for 2017, 2018 and 2019 as some aspects were not fully in line with the accounting requirements.

These adjustments will not impact on any of WPP’s headline measures, operating profit, net debt, net assets, net current liabilities or statement of cash flows, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)