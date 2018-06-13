WPP says four month net sales show improvement

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest advertising agency WPP reported four-month net sales which were marginally up on Wednesday, and said it was focused on improving revenue and managing costs for the rest of 2018.

WPP, hunting for a new chief executive after the dramatic departure of founder Martin Sorrell in April, had reported a 0.1 percent fall in net sales for the first quarter, compared with the 0.9 percent drop recorded in 2017.

“In the first four months of 2018, the group’s like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs was up marginally, a slight improvement over the first quarter’s -0.1 percent,” WPP said in a trading statement before its annual meeting on Wednesday.

For 2018 it has said it does not expect net sales or its operating margin to grow.