March 12 (Reuters) - WPP Plc, the world’s biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday it appointed Microsoft Corp’s UK chief executive officer, Cindy Rose, as a non-executive director.

Rose, who will join WPP board on April 1, became Microsoft UK CEO in 2016 after working as managing director of the UK consumer division at Vodafone. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)