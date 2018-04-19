FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sky CEO Darroch: 'I have no interest in running WPP'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Sky Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said he had no interest in running WPP, the world’s biggest ad group which is searching for a new chief executive after the abrupt departure of Martin Sorrell on Saturday.

“I have no interest in running WPP, thank you very much,” he said on Thursday after the pay-TV group reported its third-quarter results.

“Good luck to them in their change. I wish them well, but I am very happy just focusing on Sky.”

Sky, one of Britain’s biggest advertisers, reappointed WPP’s MediaCom as its media buying and planning agency earlier this month. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.