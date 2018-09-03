WPP can "absolutely" return to former levels of growth - CEO Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of WPP said the group could “absolutely” return to its previous levels of steady growth and described the current changes in the industry as a “challenge” he was keen to get on and tackle.

Mark Read, a former board member of WPP and its digital boss, was named as the group’s second ever CEO on Monday after its founder Martin Sorrell quit in April.

Read told Reuters he would continue to review WPP’s portfolio and would give more details on divestments when the firm publishes first-half results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)