FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 3, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WPP can "absolutely" return to former levels of growth - CEO Read

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of WPP said the group could “absolutely” return to its previous levels of steady growth and described the current changes in the industry as a “challenge” he was keen to get on and tackle.

Mark Read, a former board member of WPP and its digital boss, was named as the group’s second ever CEO on Monday after its founder Martin Sorrell quit in April.

Read told Reuters he would continue to review WPP’s portfolio and would give more details on divestments when the firm publishes first-half results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.