Internal favourite Mark Read to be appointed new WPP CEO-source

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - WPP is set to name Mark Read as its new chief executive as early as next week, turning to the leading internal candidate to replace Martin Sorrell at the world’s biggest advertising company, a city source told Reuters.

Read, a former digital boss of WPP, stepped up to become a joint chief operating officer of the company after Sorrell, its founder, quit after 33 years in charge following a complaint of personal misconduct which he denied.

WPP, which is due to publish results next Tuesday, declined to comment. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)