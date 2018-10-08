WPP loses role as Ford's lead creative agency

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP has lost its position as lead creative agency for Ford Motor Co, WPP said.

WPP said Ford had given the job to another agency, named by Ford as Omnicom’s BBDO.

WPP will be responsible for "activating" the Ford brand - a term used to cover various types of marketing - through its global Ford agency GTB and other WPP agencies, WPP said. bit.ly/2y9e9CN

The company said it will continue to handle Tier Two advertising work in the United States, the China advertising operations, advertising for Ford’s luxury vehicle brand Lincoln and all of Ford’s public relations.

Ford said in April it would take bids on some of its advertising managed by WPP, adding to uncertainty around the British ad giant after the exit of founder Martin Sorrell.

WPP handles advertising for big clients such as Vodafone, Chanel, Unilever and BP.