WPP names Sainsbury's executive Rogers as new CFO

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - WPP has appointed John Rogers, the boss of retailer Sainsbury’s Argos, as its new finance director, to take over from the outgoing Paul Richardson in early 2020.

Rogers has held a number of senior posts in Sainsbury’s over the years, including being finance director of the supermarket from 2010 until 2016. He has also worked in China, India, Japan, South Africa and the United States.

WPP, the world’s biggest advertising agency, is still in recovery mode after a string of profit warnings. Last month it appointed Keith Weed, the marketing head of Unilever, to its board. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)