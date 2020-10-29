Ad group WPP says client wins help trading to improve

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest advertising company WPP said client wins from Uber, Alibaba and HSBC had helped it to report an improvement in third-quarter underlying trading.

The British owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies said its like-for-like net sales fell by 7.6% in the three months to the end of September, compared with a second-quarter drop of 15.1%.

WPP, which has seen clients slash spending to conserve cash, said it was on track to hit the upper end of a 700-800 million pound cost reduction target, and was on track for analyst expectations.