October 25, 2019

Britain's WPP returns to quarterly net sales growth

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - WPP reported a return to quarterly organic sales growth on Friday, showing the world’s biggest advertising company had avoided the problems ensnaring French rival Publicis.

The British group said organic growth less pass-through costs, its key sales measurement, rose 0.7% in the three months to end September, an improvement on the previous quarter when it dropped 1.4% and against a consensus of down 0.6%.

It said however that despite the improvement in trading it was reiterating its full-year outlook for a drop of between 1.5% and 2% because there would be twists and turns ahead. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

