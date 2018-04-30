FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2018 / 9:52 AM / in 26 minutes

WPP says Sorrell quit before outcome of investigation into him was decided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of the world’s biggest advertising group WPP said the company had not disclosed more about its investigation into former CEO Martin Sorrell’s personal misconduct because he resigned before that became necessary.

“Martin decided to resign before the board had taken into consideration the outcome of the investigation and determined whether or not it was appropriate to take action,” Chairman Roberto Quarta told a first-quarter results conference for analysts on Monday.

Sorrell, the driving force behind 33 years of dealmaking and relentless expansion at WPP, stepped down earlier in April after the board investigated an allegation of misconduct.

“The matter...was really what we consider to be a matter of privacy and therefore is a matter for Martin and hence the reason why we did not disclose,” Quarta added. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.