FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad giant WPP lowers full-year expectations again
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 7:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ad giant WPP lowers full-year expectations again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company battling a slowdown in client spending, lowered expectations for full-year organic net sales and profit margin on Tuesday, two months after an earlier downgrade sent shockwaves through the industry.

Led by the high-profile British businessman Martin Sorrell, WPP said it now expected like-for-like net sales growth to come in flat, compared with a previous forecast range of 0 to 1 percent.

It said the headline net sales operating margin was now expected to be flat, compared with a previous forecast of a 0.3 margin point improvement. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.